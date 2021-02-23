Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

178 (45.1 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

165-2

England Women need 14 runs to win from 18.0 overs

New Zealand vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 165-2 (32.0 ov)
New Zealand 1st 178All out (45.1 ov)
England Women need 14 runs to win from 18.0 overs

England 1st Innings165-2

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
T.T. Beaumont c Martin b Tahuhu 71 86 11 0 82.56
D.N. Wyatt c Satterthwaite b Jensen 17 21 2 0 80.95
H.C. Knight (c) Not out 58 66 5 1 87.88
N.R. Sciver Not out 14 19 2 0 73.68
Extras 2w, 3lb 5
Total 32.0 Overs, 2 wkts 165
To Bat: 
A.E. Jones,
F.C. Wilson,
K.H. Brunt,
S. Ecclestone,
S. Glenn,
N.E. Farrant,
F.R. Davies

Fall of Wickets

  1. 42 Wyatt 7.3ov
  2. 136 Beaumont 26.2ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
New Zealand Bowling
O M R W Econ
Tahuhu 6 0 38 1 6.33
H.M. Rowe 6 0 32 0 5.33
H.N.K. Jensen 5 0 18 1 3.60
A.C. Kerr 6.5 0 34 0 4.98
Mackay 2 0 12 0 6.00
F. Jonas 4 1 19 0 4.75
B.M. Halliday 2 0 5 0 2.50

New Zealand 1st Innings178 All out

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
N.C. Dodd c Wyatt b Brunt 8 24 0 0 33.33
H.N.K. Jensen b Glenn 53 58 8 0 91.38
A.E. Satterthwaite c Sciver b Farrant 3 12 0 0 25.00
S.F.M. Devine (c) c Glenn b Sciver 16 24 1 0 66.67
A.C. Kerr c Ecclestone b Davies 13 27 1 0 48.15
K.J. Martin c Ecclestone b Knight 14 35 0 0 40.00
B.M. Halliday run out (Wyatt) 50 54 5 0 92.59
F.L. Mackay lbw Ecclestone 5 16 0 0 31.25
H.M. Rowe lbw Ecclestone 0 1 0 0 0.00
L.M.M. Tahuhu c Beaumont b Farrant 8 12 0 0 66.67
F. Jonas Not out 1 8 0 0 12.50
Extras 6w, 1lb 7
Total All Out, 45.1 Overs 178

Fall of Wickets

  1. 24 Dodd 6.1ov
  2. 34 Satterthwaite 9.1ov
  3. 73 Devine 16.4ov
  4. 94 Jensen 23.1ov
  5. 104 Kerr 26.6ov
  6. 126 Martin 31.5ov
  7. 145 Mackay 36.5ov
  8. 145 Rowe 36.6ov
  9. 172 Tahuhu 42.1ov
  10. 178 Halliday 45.1ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
Brunt 7 0 26 1 3.71
N. Farrant 7 0 31 2 4.43
F.R. Davies 7 0 30 1 4.29
S. Ecclestone 10 1 36 2 3.60
N.R. Sciver 5 0 22 1 4.40
S. Glenn 6.1 1 18 1 2.92
H.C. Knight 3 0 14 1 4.67

Match Details

Date
23rd Feb 2021
Toss
New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Hagley Oval
Umpires
B F Bowden, K D Cotton
TV Umpire
A Mehrotra
Match Referee
R E Hayward
Reserve Umpire
K Jagannathan

Live Commentary

Last Updated: February 23, 2021 6:55am

  •  

    31.6

    FOUR! Amelia Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    31.5

    Amelia Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    31.4

    Amelia Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kerr.

  •  

    31.3

    Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Half volley, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    31.2

    Amelia Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    31.1

    Amelia Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    30.6

    Fran Jonas to Heather Knight. Yorker, pushing, Played to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    30.5

    Fran Jonas to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Edged to leg slip for 1 run.

  •  

    30.4

    Fran Jonas to Heather Knight. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    30.3

    Fran Jonas to Heather Knight. Half volley, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    30.2

    FOUR! Fran Jonas to Heather Knight. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    30.1

    Fran Jonas to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.

  •  

    29.6

    Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    29.5

    Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    29.4

    Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Halliday.

  •  

    29.3

    Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    29.2

    Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    29.1

    Brooke Halliday to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    28.6

    Lea Tahuhu to Heather Knight. Back of a length, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    28.5

    Lea Tahuhu to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    28.4

    Lea Tahuhu to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    28.3

    FOUR! Lea Tahuhu to Heather Knight. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    28.2

    Lea Tahuhu to Heather Knight. Half volley, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    28.1

    Lea Tahuhu to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    27.6

    Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, Slog, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    27.5

    Brooke Halliday to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.

  •  

    27.4

    Brooke Halliday to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    27.3

    Brooke Halliday to Heather Knight. Yorker, Steer, Played to fourth slip for no runs.

  •  

    27.2

    Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    27.1

    Brooke Halliday to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.

  •  

    26.6

    Lea Tahuhu to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Edged in the air uncontrolled to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    26.5

    Lea Tahuhu to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahuhu.

  •  

    26.4

    FOUR! Lea Tahuhu to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    26.3

    Lea Tahuhu to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to mid on for no runs.

  • 26.2

    OUT! Caught. Lea Tahuhu to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Edged to wicketkeeper, caught by Martin.

  •  

    26.1

    Lea Tahuhu to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.

  •  

    25.6

    Hayley Jensen to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    25.5

    Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    25.4

    Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    25.3

    Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jensen.

  •  

    25.2

    Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.

  •  

    25.1

    Hayley Jensen to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.

  •  

    24.6

    Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    24.5

    FOUR! Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Half volley, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    24.4

    Amelia Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    24.3

    Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    24.2

    Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    24.1

    Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kerr.

  •  

    23.6

    Hayley Jensen to Heather Knight. Back of a length, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    23.5

    Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, dropped, Played to point for 1 run.

  •  

    23.4

    Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    23.3

    Hayley Jensen to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.

  •  

    23.2

    Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    23.1

    Hayley Jensen to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Edged to third man for 1 run.

  •  

    22.6

    FOUR! Amelia Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    22.5

    Amelia Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Edged to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    22.4

    Amelia Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard to mid on for no runs.

  •  

    22.3

    Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    22.2

    Amelia Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.

  •  

    22.1

    Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Back of a length, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.

