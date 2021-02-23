Cricket Match
New Zealand
178 (45.1 ov)
England
165-2
New Zealand vs England
|England 1st
|165-2 (32.0 ov)
|New Zealand 1st
|178All out (45.1 ov)
|England Women need 14 runs to win from 18.0 overs
England 1st Innings165-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|T.T. Beaumont
|c Martin b Tahuhu
|71
|86
|11
|0
|82.56
|D.N. Wyatt
|c Satterthwaite b Jensen
|17
|21
|2
|0
|80.95
|H.C. Knight (c)
|Not out
|58
|66
|5
|1
|87.88
|N.R. Sciver
|Not out
|14
|19
|2
|0
|73.68
|Extras
|2w, 3lb
|5
|Total
|32.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|165
Fall of Wickets
- 42 Wyatt 7.3ov
- 136 Beaumont 26.2ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Tahuhu
|6
|0
|38
|1
|6.33
|H.M. Rowe
|6
|0
|32
|0
|5.33
|H.N.K. Jensen
|5
|0
|18
|1
|3.60
|A.C. Kerr
|6.5
|0
|34
|0
|4.98
|Mackay
|2
|0
|12
|0
|6.00
|F. Jonas
|4
|1
|19
|0
|4.75
|B.M. Halliday
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2.50
New Zealand 1st Innings178 All out
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|N.C. Dodd
|c Wyatt b Brunt
|8
|24
|0
|0
|33.33
|H.N.K. Jensen
|b Glenn
|53
|58
|8
|0
|91.38
|A.E. Satterthwaite
|c Sciver b Farrant
|3
|12
|0
|0
|25.00
|S.F.M. Devine (c)
|c Glenn b Sciver
|16
|24
|1
|0
|66.67
|A.C. Kerr
|c Ecclestone b Davies
|13
|27
|1
|0
|48.15
|K.J. Martin
|c Ecclestone b Knight
|14
|35
|0
|0
|40.00
|B.M. Halliday
|run out (Wyatt)
|50
|54
|5
|0
|92.59
|F.L. Mackay
|lbw Ecclestone
|5
|16
|0
|0
|31.25
|H.M. Rowe
|lbw Ecclestone
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|L.M.M. Tahuhu
|c Beaumont b Farrant
|8
|12
|0
|0
|66.67
|F. Jonas
|Not out
|1
|8
|0
|0
|12.50
|Extras
|6w, 1lb
|7
|Total
|All Out, 45.1 Overs
|178
Fall of Wickets
- 24 Dodd 6.1ov
- 34 Satterthwaite 9.1ov
- 73 Devine 16.4ov
- 94 Jensen 23.1ov
- 104 Kerr 26.6ov
- 126 Martin 31.5ov
- 145 Mackay 36.5ov
- 145 Rowe 36.6ov
- 172 Tahuhu 42.1ov
- 178 Halliday 45.1ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Brunt
|7
|0
|26
|1
|3.71
|N. Farrant
|7
|0
|31
|2
|4.43
|F.R. Davies
|7
|0
|30
|1
|4.29
|S. Ecclestone
|10
|1
|36
|2
|3.60
|N.R. Sciver
|5
|0
|22
|1
|4.40
|S. Glenn
|6.1
|1
|18
|1
|2.92
|H.C. Knight
|3
|0
|14
|1
|4.67
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Feb 2021
- Toss
- New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Hagley Oval
- Umpires
- B F Bowden, K D Cotton
- TV Umpire
- A Mehrotra
- Match Referee
- R E Hayward
- Reserve Umpire
- K Jagannathan
Live Commentary
-
31.6
FOUR! Amelia Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, driving, Hit Hard past long on for 4 runs.
-
31.5
Amelia Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played to short leg for no runs.
-
31.4
Amelia Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, driving, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kerr.
-
31.3
Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Half volley, pushing, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
31.2
Amelia Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
31.1
Amelia Kerr to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs.
-
30.6
Fran Jonas to Heather Knight. Yorker, pushing, Played to silly mid off for no runs.
-
30.5
Fran Jonas to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, sweeping, Edged to leg slip for 1 run.
-
30.4
Fran Jonas to Heather Knight. Back of a length, cutting, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
30.3
Fran Jonas to Heather Knight. Half volley, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
30.2
FOUR! Fran Jonas to Heather Knight. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
30.1
Fran Jonas to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short mid wicket for no runs.
-
29.6
Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
29.5
Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
29.4
Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Halliday.
-
29.3
Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for no runs.
-
29.2
Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
29.1
Brooke Halliday to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
28.6
Lea Tahuhu to Heather Knight. Back of a length, Steer, Played to third man for 1 run.
-
28.5
Lea Tahuhu to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, glancing, Played to fine leg for 1 run.
-
28.4
Lea Tahuhu to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
28.3
FOUR! Lea Tahuhu to Heather Knight. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
28.2
Lea Tahuhu to Heather Knight. Half volley, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
28.1
Lea Tahuhu to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
27.6
Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Full toss, Slog, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
27.5
Brooke Halliday to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 1 run.
-
27.4
Brooke Halliday to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
27.3
Brooke Halliday to Heather Knight. Yorker, Steer, Played to fourth slip for no runs.
-
27.2
Brooke Halliday to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to long off for 1 run.
-
27.1
Brooke Halliday to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Played to long on for 1 run.
-
26.6
Lea Tahuhu to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, flick, Edged in the air uncontrolled to mid on for no runs.
-
26.5
Lea Tahuhu to Natalie Sciver. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahuhu.
-
26.4
FOUR! Lea Tahuhu to Natalie Sciver. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past third man for 4 runs.
-
26.3
Lea Tahuhu to Natalie Sciver. Half volley, driving, Hit Hard to mid on for no runs.
-
26.2
OUT! Caught. Lea Tahuhu to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Edged to wicketkeeper, caught by Martin.
-
26.1
Lea Tahuhu to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for no runs.
-
25.6
Hayley Jensen to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
25.5
Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to deep mid wicket for 1 run.
-
25.4
Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
25.3
Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Jensen.
-
25.2
Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for no runs.
-
25.1
Hayley Jensen to Heather Knight. Length ball, driving, Played to deep cover for 1 run.
-
24.6
Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
24.5
FOUR! Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Half volley, Slog, Hit Hard in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
24.4
Amelia Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
24.3
Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.
-
24.2
Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs.
-
24.1
Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Kerr.
-
23.6
Hayley Jensen to Heather Knight. Back of a length, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
23.5
Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, dropped, Played to point for 1 run.
-
23.4
Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs.
-
23.3
Hayley Jensen to Heather Knight. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
23.2
Hayley Jensen to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, cutting, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
23.1
Hayley Jensen to Heather Knight. Half volley, driving, Edged to third man for 1 run.
-
22.6
FOUR! Amelia Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
22.5
Amelia Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, defending, Edged to short leg for no runs.
-
22.4
Amelia Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Length ball, Slog, Hit Hard to mid on for no runs.
-
22.3
Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Back of a length, pulling, Hit Hard to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
22.2
Amelia Kerr to Tammy Beaumont. Back of a length, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run.
-
22.1
Amelia Kerr to Heather Knight. Back of a length, working, Played to square leg for 1 run.