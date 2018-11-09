Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

160-9
Result
Badge

India

194-5

India Women win by 34 runs

New Zealand vs India

Harmanpreet Kaur's century sees India to 34-run win over New Zealand In Women's World T20

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first Indian player and only the third in the tournament's history - after Deandra Dottin (2010) and Meg Lanning (2014) - to score a hundred at a World T20.

Harmanpreet Kaur had a previous high score of 77

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed her maiden T20I century as India beat New Zealand by 34 runs in the opening Women's World T20 match in Guyana.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The all-rounder's blistering innings of 103 off 51 balls included seven fours and eight maximums, as she became the first Indian player and only the third in the tournament's history - after Deandra Dottin (2010) and Meg Lanning (2014) - to score a hundred at a World T20.

Kaur shared a 134-run fourth-wicket partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues (59) as the 50-over World Cup runners-up recovered from 40-3 to post 194-5, the highest total in the history of the competition.

Live Women's ICC World T20 Cricket

England vs Sri Lanka

November 10, 2018, 7:30pm


New Zealand's chase got off to a fast start and Suzie Bates smoked 67 off 50 balls but the rest of the batting line-up were unable to support their former skipper as the White Ferns were restricted to 160-9 from their 20 overs.

After opting to bat first, India found themselves in trouble early on as Lea Tahuhu bowled wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia - who had promoted herself to the top of the order - for just nine.

A brilliant leaping catch in the deep from Hayley Jensen saw the end of Smriti Mandhana (2) and, although Kaur hit just five runs off her first 13 balls, she soon found her groove, bringing up her half-century off 33.

Rodrigues, playing second fiddle at the other end, kept ticking along nicely and the No 3 brought up her own fifty off 39 balls before she was stumped off Jess Watkin.

Jemimah Rodrigues scored her fourth T20I half-century

It did little to slow down Kaur, whose century came off only 49 balls, as India showed the power their batting line-up holds.

On a good pitch, New Zealand looked as though they were going to power to a record-breaking win as Bates found the boundary ropes with ease early on.

But debutant Dayalan Hemalatha impressed as she picked up three wickets and spinner Poonam Yadav took 3-33 as the White Ferns crumbled going for big shots in search of boundaries.

Watch every game of the Women's World T20 - including England v Sri Lanka from 7.30pm on Saturday - on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
9th - 12th Nov 2018
Toss
India Women won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
G O Brathwaite, C A Polosak
TV Umpire
S George
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
S Redfern

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.W. Bates c Hemalatha b Reddy 67
A.M. Peterson c Bhatia b Hemalatha 14
S.F.M. Devine c Kaur b Poonam 9
J.M. Watkin s Bhatia b Poonam 0
A.E. Satterthwaite c Yadav b Hemalatha 3
K.J. Martin c Kaur b Poonam 39
M.L. Green c Sharma b Hemalatha 2
L.M. Kasperek c Sharma b Yadav 19
H.N.K. Jensen s Bhatia b Yadav 1
Extras 5w, 1b, 6
Total 20.0 Overs 160 - 9
Full Batting Card

india BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A. Reddy 4 0 36 1
R.P. Yadav 4 0 31 2
D.B. Sharma 4 0 33 0
D. Hemalatha 4 0 26 3
P.Y. Poonam 4 0 33 3
Full Bowling Card

