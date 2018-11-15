Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand

25-0 (3.3 ov)

In Play
Badge

Pakistan

 

New Zealand Women are 25 for 0 with 16.3 overs left

New Zealand vs Pakistan

SUMMARY
New Zealand 1st 24-0 (3.1 ov)
New Zealand Women are 25 for 0 with 16.3 overs left

New Zealand 1st Innings24-0

new zealand Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
S.F.M. Devine Not out 7 9 0 0 77.78
S.W. Bates Not out 12 12 2 0 100.00
Extras 1w, 4lb 5
Total 3.1 Overs, 0 wkts 24
To Bat: 
K.J. Martin,
A.E. Satterthwaite,
M.L. Green,
L.M. Kasperek,
B. Bezuidenhout,
J.M. Watkin,
H.M. Rowe,
A.C. Kerr,
L.M.M. Tahuhu

Fall of Wickets

  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
Mir 2 0 14 0 7.00
A. Anwer 1.1 0 6 0 5.14

Match Details

Date
15th - 19th Nov 2018
Toss
Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
S George, C A Polosak
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
L Rusere