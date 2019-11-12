New Zealand XI vs England

Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley hit hundreds in their first England innings on day one of the warm-up game against a New Zealand XI in Whangarei.

SCORECARD | ENGLAND FIXTURES

Warwickshire batsman Sibley - who is expected to make his Test debut against New Zealand next week as Rory Burns' opening partner - scored 100 from 161 balls, while Kent youngster Crawley made 103 from 137 after being dropped on 11.

Crawley was seemingly selected on the tour as back-up opener but pressed his claims for a spot as No 3 batsman in the first Test should county team-mate Joe Denly fail to recover from his ankle injury in time.

Sibley and Crawley - who both retired out after reaching three figures - put on 154 for the second wicket after Burns (23) had been caught at slip in the 16th over of a day that was shortened due to rain.

Captain Joe Root scored an unbeaten 41 from 42 deliveries before stumps, while Ollie Pope hit nine not out from 16 as England closed on 285-3 from 66 overs after electing to bat at Cobham Oval.

England named a 13-man line-up for the two-day game, with Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow missing out alongside the injured Denly.

Bairstow had been added to the tourists' Test squad as cover for Denly, who suffered ligament damage to his ankle ahead of the T20I series against New Zealand, which England won 3-2.

Denly played no part in that series but is hopeful of figuring in England's second warm-up game, a three-day fixture against New Zealand A from Friday at the same venue.

Meanwhile, England insist Ben Stokes is fine after he was seen with a bandage on his left wrist after being hit by a throwdown in the nets.

Watch day one of the first Test between New Zealand and England, in Tauranga, live on Sky Sports Cricket (channel 404) and Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) from 9pm on Wednesday, November 20.