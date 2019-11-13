New Zealand XI vs England

Seamers Sam Curran and Chris Woakes missed the chance to bolster their case for selection in England's first Test against New Zealand as the tourists drew with a New Zealand XI in the warm-up clash at Whangarei.

The pair are unlikely to both be selected in next week's Test, which is live on Sky Sports Cricket from November 20, but took one wicket between them after opening the bowling before the hosts reached 285-4 in reply to England's 376-2 declared.

Former New Zealand U19 batsman Finn Allen thwarted the visitors' attack with a 129-ball hundred before he retired out on 104 - this after he was dropped on nought by Ben Stokes in the cordon.

Curran (1-33) was originally left out of the 13-a-side match but was then brought in as Saqib Mahmood stood down with a migraine.

The Surrey bowler did pick up the wicket of opener Jakob Bhula, bowled for 61, but was more expensive than Woakes, who was wicketless on a flat pitch.

Jofra Archer (2-46) picked up two wickets with Stuart Broad returning 1-15 from nine overs, but overall England laboured.

England had earlier resumed on 285, with Jos Buttler walking out alongside Ollie Pope after captain Joe Root (41) became the third English batsman to retire out.

Buttler was given a life on 17 after being dropped at cover but Pope was not so fortunate, miscuing to point after dancing down the track in slow left armer Theo van Woerkom's first over of the morning.

Stokes, struck on the left forearm by a throw down in the nets the day before, made an enterprising 30 not out in a 42-ball fifty stand alongside Buttler, who was unbeaten on 38 when Root called them in.

England's preparations continue against a more experienced New Zealand A side at the same venue in a three-day practice match starting on Friday, when Joe Denly is expected to return from an ankle injury.

