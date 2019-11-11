Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 2
Badge

New Zealand XI

 

In Play
Badge

England

220-2  (52.2 ov)

England are 220 for 2

New Zealand XI vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 220-2 (52.2 ov)
England are 220 for 2

England 1st Innings220-2

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
R.J. Burns c McClure b Shipley 23 41 3 0 56.10
D.P. Sibley ret 100 161 7 1 62.11
Z. Crawley Not out 84 106 11 0 79.25
J.E. Root (c) Not out 8 7 1 0 114.29
Extras 1nb, 1w, 2b, 1lb 5
Total 52.2 Overs, 2 wkts 220
To Bat: 
B.A. Stokes,
O.J.D. Pope,
J.C. Buttler,
C.R. Woakes,
J.C. Archer,
S.C.J. Broad,
M.J. Leach
S. Mahmood
M.W. Parkinson

Fall of Wickets

  1. 37 Burns 15.2ov
  2. 191 Sibley 48.4ov
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
New Zealand XI Bowling
O M R W Econ
B. Lister 11 4 38 0 3.45
S. Johnston 11 1 53 0 4.82
H.B. Shipley 8 2 27 1 3.38
J. Gibson 9 1 30 0 3.33
T.F. van Woerkom 9 1 43 0 4.78
S.K. Patel 4 0 26 0 6.50

Match Details

Date
11th - 15th Nov 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Cobham Oval
Umpires
E Sanders, G Stirrat