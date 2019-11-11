Cricket Match
Day 1 of 2
New Zealand XI
England
220-2 (52.2 ov)
New Zealand XI vs England
|England 1st
|220-2 (52.2 ov)
England 1st Innings220-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|R.J. Burns
|c McClure b Shipley
|23
|41
|3
|0
|56.10
|D.P. Sibley
|ret
|100
|161
|7
|1
|62.11
|Z. Crawley
|Not out
|84
|106
|11
|0
|79.25
|J.E. Root (c)
|Not out
|8
|7
|1
|0
|114.29
|Extras
|1nb, 1w, 2b, 1lb
|5
|Total
|52.2 Overs, 2 wkts
|220
Fall of Wickets
- 37 Burns 15.2ov
- 191 Sibley 48.4ov
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|B. Lister
|11
|4
|38
|0
|3.45
|S. Johnston
|11
|1
|53
|0
|4.82
|H.B. Shipley
|8
|2
|27
|1
|3.38
|J. Gibson
|9
|1
|30
|0
|3.33
|T.F. van Woerkom
|9
|1
|43
|0
|4.78
|S.K. Patel
|4
|0
|26
|0
|6.50
Match Details
- Date
- 11th - 15th Nov 2019
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Cobham Oval
- Umpires
- E Sanders, G Stirrat