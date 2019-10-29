New Zealand XI vs England

England's eight-wicket defeat to a New Zealand XI in their final T20 warm-up match was down to 'cobwebs' in the side, according to Sam Billings

England crashed to an eight-wicket defeat to a New Zealand XI in their second and final warm-up before the five-match T20I series against the full Black Caps side as Colin Munro smashed a bruising century.

Munro - also part of the Kiwis' side for the T20I series - thumped 107 not out from 57 balls, including seven sixes and nine fours, as the hosts topped England's 188-5 with nine balls to spare in Lincoln.

Munro ignited from the 15th over onwards, which began with New Zealand needing 73 from 36 balls, cracking each of his sixes from that point as he amassed 59 runs from his final 19 deliveries.

Lewis Gregory (0-27 from two overs) and Matt Parkinson (1-38 from four) ended up being expensive on debut, although Parkinson should have had Munro out lbw for 26 and also had two catches dropped off his bowling, including Munro on 95.

Pat Brown (0-31 from three) and Saqib Mahmood (1-36 from 3.3), playing just their second games, were smashed during Munro's onslaught as was Joe Denly (0-30 from two).

New Zealand XI skipper Munro sealed his side's victory by cracking Mahmood for six, taking his unbroken third-wicket stand with Anarau Kitchen (48no off 29) to 139 from just 66 balls.

England vice-captain Sam Billings told Sky Sports: "You want to win every game but [Munro] came out and played a brilliant knock. We know what a quality player he is.

England's T20Is in New Zealand 1st T20I - 1am, Friday, Nov 1

2nd T20I - 1am, Sunday, Nov 3

3rd T20I - 1am, Tuesday, Nov 5

4th T20I - 5am, Friday, Nov 8

5th T20I - 1am, Sunday, Nov 10

"There were a few cobwebs with a few plans and people probably finding their feet but as long as we rectify that going into the first game I think we will be fine."

James Vince (46 off 32) top-scored for England with the bat, while the tourists clubbed 98 from their final nine overs as Denly (39no off 24), Billings (27 off 23) and Gregory (29no off 11) hit out.

Gregory took the 19th over, bowled by seamer Anurag Verma, for 24 after nailing two sixes and two fours - Verma's day ending in mild frustration having earlier dismissed Vince, Eoin Morgan (12) and Tom Banton (6).

Dawid Malan (14), opening in place of the rested Jonny Bairstow, also failed to significantly press his claims as he was stumped off Brett Hampton.

Lancashire leg-spinner Parkinson then claimed a wicket with his third ball as he dismissed Anton Devcich (16), while Gregory caught Tim Seifert (12) off the bowling of Mahmood.

But Munro found fine support in Kitchen from 53-2, with Tom Curran (0-27) the only bowler to go at less than seven runs an over as England lost in the penultimate over.

England had won their opening warm-up against the same opposition by six wickets on Sunday - Bairstow striking 78 not out from 45 balls and Adil Rashid taking two wickets.

Billings added: "Guys have got runs, striking the ball well, and with the bowlers being put under pressure they come out more prepared, even if things haven't quite gone to plan. It's definitely been a good run out."

