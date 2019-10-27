Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

New Zealand XI

172-4
Result
Badge

England

178-4

England win by 6 wickets

New Zealand XI vs England

Jonny Bairstow smashes England to victory in T20 warm-up

Adil Rashid takes two wickets, while Tom Banton, Pat Brown and Saqib Mahmood play first game in England shirts

Jonny Bairstow's half-century saw England to victory with 11 balls to spare

Jonny Bairstow slammed 78 not out from 45 balls as England defeated a New Zealand XI by six wickets in their opening T20 warm-up in Lincoln.

Bairstow - who said last week that he hoped impressing in the shortest format would help him regain his Test place - struck four sixes and six fours as England reached their target of 173 with 11 deliveries to spare.

New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson (3-32) reduced Eoin Morgan's men to 51-3, dismissing Tom Banton (11) - who had tonked the second delivery he faced for six - with the score on 17 and then ousting James Vince (17) and Joe Denly (0) in the sixth over.

However, Bairstow shared half-century stands with vice-captain Sam Billings (28 off 22) and Sam Curran (28no off 15) as the tourists negotiated a tricky chase at Bert Sutcliffe Oval.

Bairstow nailed Blake Coburn for three consecutive sixes in the 16th over, which began with England requiring 51 from 40 balls, while Curran smashed Brett Hampton for the match-winning six.

The tourists had been sloppy in the field during blustery conditions with four catches shelled, three of them off Pat Brown, who like fellow seamer Saqib Mahmood and opening batsman Banton, was making his first appearance in an England shirt.

Worcestershire star Brown (1-39) picked up the scalp of Christian Leopard (5) late on but Mahmood (0-35) - who dropped two of those chances off Brown's bowling - went wicketless and had his final two deliveries thumped for six by Josh Clarkson (18no) as his figures were somewhat ruined.

Pat Brown (R) celebrates his maiden England wicket with Chris Jordan

England's profligacy in the field had allowed Anton Devcich (62) and Anaru Kitchen (50no) to post half-centuries - the duo putting on 72 for the third wicket and helping their side amass 79 runs from the final six overs.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid - playing his first game since July's World Cup final after battling a shoulder injury - was the pick of the England bowlers, snaring 2-25 from four overs as he had Devich stumped by Billings and trapped Tim Seifert (20) lbw.

England will play a second warm-up against the New Zealand XI on Tuesday before the five-match series against the full Black Caps side begins in Christchurch on Friday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30am.

Match Details

Date
27th Oct 2019
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Bert Sutcliffe Oval
Umpires
S B Haig, W R Knights

england BATTING CARD

Batsman R
T. Banton lbw Ferguson 11
J.M. Bairstow Not out 78
J.M. Vince c Seifert b Ferguson 17
J.L. Denly c Seifert b Ferguson 0
S.W. Billings b Hampton 28
S.M. Curran Not out 28
Extras 1nb, 11w, 4lb 16
Total 18.1 Overs 178 - 4
new zealand xi BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A.P. Devcich 2 0 31 0
L.H. Ferguson 4 0 32 3
B.R. Hampton 3.1 0 25 1
A. Verma 4 0 24 0
B. Coburn 4 0 49 0
A.K. Kitchen 1 0 13 0
