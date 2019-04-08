Cricket Match

Day 4 of 4
Badge

Notts

408 & 329-5
Result
Badge

Yorks

291 & 277-2

Match Drawn

Notts vs Yorks

Joe Root hits hundred for Yorkshire to continue fine early season form

Joe Root reached his century from 145 balls at Trent Bridge

Joe Root has started the County Championship season in style by hitting an unbeaten century for Yorkshire against Nottinghamshire.

SCORECARD

Having made 73 in the first innings, Root arrived at the crease with Yorkshire in trouble at 24-2 in the second and facing a heavy defeat at Trent Bridge.

However, Root, after being hit on the helmet early on by Stuart Broad, and Gary Ballance batted the away side out of trouble in an unbroken stand of 253 and the England captain went through to his hundred with a boundary off Jake Ball, the 16th of 18 in his innings, early in the evening session.

The draw was confirmed when Ballance (101no) reached his own century with Yorkshire 277-2, chasing a highly improbable 477 for victory.

Root, who gave Yorkshire and England a brief injury scare on Sunday, ended 130 not out having accrued some valuable time in the middle at the start of a huge summer for English cricket, with the World Cup starting next month and the Ashes to follow in August and September.

Match Details

Date
5th - 8th Apr 2019
Toss
Yorkshire elected to bowl.
Venue
Trent Bridge
Umpires
D J Millns, R J Warren

yorks BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A. Lyth b Ball 21
H.C. Brook c Nash b Ball 2
G.S. Ballance Not out 101
J.E. Root Not out 130
Extras 2nb, 9b, 12lb 23
Total 78.2 Overs 277 - 2
Full Batting Card

notts BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
J. Ball 18 3 73 2
Broad 11 2 20 0
P. Coughlin 13 1 58 0
Fletcher 8 3 10 0
Patel 25.2 3 81 0
B.M. Duckett 3 0 14 0
Full Bowling Card

