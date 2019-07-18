Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Notts

 
Worcs

161-6  (20.0 ov)

Worcestershire Rapids are 161 for 6 - Between Innings

Notts vs Worcs

Vitality Blast: Notts vs Worcs LIVE!

Updates from Trent Bridge as defending champions Worcestershire visit Nottinghamshire on day one of the Vitality Blast. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Details

Date
18th Jul 2019
Toss
Worcestershire Rapids won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Trent Bridge
Umpires
M Burns, N J Llong
TV Umpire
R T Robinson

worcs BATTING CARD

Batsman R
M.H. Wessels c Ball b Gurney 24
M.J. Guptill c&b Wood 27
C.J. Ferguson b Ball 5
M.M. Ali c Libby b Patel 32
B.L. D'Oliveira c Duckett b Gurney 2
O.B. Cox Not out 21
R.A. Whiteley c Libby b Patel 3
E.G. Barnard Not out 42
Extras 2nb, 2w, 1b, 5
Total 20.0 Overs 161 - 6
Full Batting Card

notts BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
L. Wood 4 0 35 1
M. Carter 4 0 27 0
J. Ball 3 0 28 1
Gurney 4 0 33 2
Patel 4 0 26 2
Christian 1 0 11 0
Full Bowling Card