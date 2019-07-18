Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Worcestershire Rapids are 161 for 6 - Between Innings
Match Details
- Date
- 18th Jul 2019
- Toss
- Worcestershire Rapids won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Trent Bridge
- Umpires
- M Burns, N J Llong
- TV Umpire
- R T Robinson
worcs BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|M.H. Wessels
|c Ball b Gurney
|24
|M.J. Guptill
|c&b Wood
|27
|C.J. Ferguson
|b Ball
|5
|M.M. Ali
|c Libby b Patel
|32
|B.L. D'Oliveira
|c Duckett b Gurney
|2
|O.B. Cox
|Not out
|21
|R.A. Whiteley
|c Libby b Patel
|3
|E.G. Barnard
|Not out
|42
|Extras
|2nb, 2w, 1b,
|5
|Total
|20.0 Overs
|161 - 6