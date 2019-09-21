The best of the action from the first semi-final between Notts Outlaws and Worcestershire Rapids.

Worcestershire Rapids edged out Nottinghamshire Outlaws by one run in a final-ball thriller to make it through to the Vitality Blast final and keep alive their hopes of becoming the first team to ever retain the title.

Alex Hales (52 off 42) appeared to be at the heart of a comfortable Notts victory, firing four fours and two glorious straight sixes at the top of the order, but a desperate late wobble saw Worcester pull off a remarkable win.

Moeen Ali (1-13) took his former England team-mate's wicket - Hales nicking off - in the 14th over to initially revive Worcestershire's hopes, while three wickets fell in Pat Brown's penultimate over to leave Notts still needing seven to tie (and win with wickets in hand) from the last.

Ben Duckett (49no off 42) was on strike for the final ball with one needed, but Wayne Parnell held his nerve, having been plundered for 37 runs from his first three overs.

Moeen (21) had earlier fired three maximums in an enterprising nine-ball cameo with the bat but, after 40 came from Worcester's first four overs, the Rapids were pegged back brilliantly by Notts following the fall of his wicket to start the fifth.

Pace off the ball did the trick as offspinner Matthew Carter (3-32) and medium-pacer Steve Mullaney (2-32) ran through the Worcestershire middle-order, before Harry Gurney (2-27) and Luke Wood (0-33) bowled tidily at the death.

Hales had almost immediately put his stamp on proceedings, taking a good tumbling catch at point to dismiss Hamish Rutherford (5) in the second over.

Moeen came in and plundered back-to-back sixes off Wood in the third, struck Gurney for another in the fourth, but then was bowled by Carter in the fifth when attempting to sweep.

Parnell (15 off 14) was promoted up the order as a pinch-hitter, but the boundaries - of which, Worcester struck only four in their entire innings - dried up, while the wickets tumbled.

Five fell for 21 runs - including Rapids' final hero from a year ago, Ben Cox (1) - in the space of five overs, before Ross Whiteley had some fun and smashed 36 from 28 to lift Worcester at least up to a competitive score.

0:30 Alex Hales strikes a glorious straight six down the ground on his way to fifty.

Chris Nash (24 off 16) got the Notts chase going with three fours and a six heaved out to cow corner off Parnell's second over, while Hales went inside-out over long-off for his first maximum off Charlie Morris' next.

Ed Barnard came on in the sixth to get Nash - holing out at deep square-leg - but Duckett and Hales rebuilt with another strong stand before the latter was lost to Moeen.

Outlaws fans will have started to get concerned when the asking rate crept up to near nine-an-over, 26 needed from the final three, but captain Dan Christian (15 off 13) smacked the first ball of Parnell's subsequent over for six to seemingly calm the nerves.

1:26 The best of the action from the last two overs between Notts Outlaws and Worcestershire Rapids.

Eleven needed from the final 12 balls seemed a simple enough equation, but Brown (2-21) first deceived Christian with a slower ball, Tom Moores (1) too holed out and then Mullaney was run out without facing a ball.

There was some slightly dodgy running between Duckett and Samit Patel (5) in the final over, but the message that Notts needed only to tie appeared to get out to the middle, and it seemed like that would be the final result, only for Parnell's dot ball at the last to sensationally deny Notts.

