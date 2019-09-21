Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Notts

95-1

In Play
Badge

Worcs

147-9  (20.0 ov)

Notts Outlaws need 53 runs to win from 7.4 overs

Notts vs Worcs

SUMMARY
Notts 1st 95-1 (12.2 ov)
Worcs 1st 147-9 (20.0 ov)
Notts Outlaws need 53 runs to win from 7.4 overs

Notts 1st Innings95-1

notts Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
C.D. Nash c Mitchell b Barnard 24 16 3 1 150.00
A.D. Hales Not out 50 39 4 2 128.21
B.M. Duckett Not out 21 19 2 0 110.53
Extras 0
Total 12.2 Overs, 1 wkts 95
To Bat: 
J.M. Clarke,
S.R. Patel,
D.T. Christian,
T.J. Moores,
S.J. Mullaney,
M. Carter,
L. Wood,
H.F. Gurney

Fall of Wickets

  1. 51 Nash 5.4ov
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 4
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Worcs Bowling
O M R W Econ
Ali 3 0 9 0 3.00
Parnell 1 0 18 0 18.00
C.A.J. Morris 2 0 19 0 9.50
P.R. Brown 2 0 7 0 3.50
E. Barnard 2 0 23 1 11.50
Mitchell 1 0 5 0 5.00
D'Oliveira 1 0 8 0 8.00

Worcs 1st Innings147-9

worcs Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H.D. Rutherford c Hales b Carter 5 7 0 0 71.43
M.H. Wessels b Mullaney 34 38 3 0 89.47
M.M. Ali (c) b Carter 21 9 0 3 233.33
W.D. Parnell c Christian b Mullaney 15 14 0 1 107.14
O.B. Cox c Moores b Christian 1 2 0 0 50.00
B.L. D'Oliveira b Carter 7 8 0 0 87.50
R.A. Whiteley c Wood b Gurney 36 24 1 3 150.00
E.G. Barnard run out (Clarke) 4 6 0 0 66.67
D.K.H. Mitchell c Christian b Gurney 13 12 0 1 108.33
P.R. Brown Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
C.A.J. Morris Not out 0 0 0 0
Extras 2nb, 7w, 1b, 1lb 11
Total 20.0 Overs, 9 wkts 147

Fall of Wickets

  1. 10 Rutherford 1.3ov
  2. 40 Ali 4.1ov
  3. 76 Parnell 9.5ov
  4. 78 Cox 10.3ov
  5. 89 Wessels 12.3ov
  6. 91 D'Oliveira 13.1ov
  7. 97 Barnard 14.5ov
  8. 140 Whiteley 19.3ov
  9. 146 Mitchell 19.5ov
  10. 10
Notts Bowling
O M R W Econ
L. Wood 4 0 33 0 8.25
M. Carter 4 0 32 3 8.00
Gurney 4 0 27 2 6.75
Patel 3 0 17 0 5.67
Mullaney 4 0 32 2 8.00
Christian 1 0 4 1 4.00

Match Details

Date
21st Sep 2019
Toss
Notts Outlaws won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Edgbaston
Umpires
A G Wharf, R J Bailey
TV Umpire
D J Millns
Reserve Umpire
M J Saggers

Live Commentary

Last Updated: September 21, 2019 1:16pm

  •  

    12.2

    Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Whiteley.

  •  

    12.1

    FOUR! Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Slower ball back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.6

    Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    11.5

    Moeen Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.

  •  

    11.4

    Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.

  •  

    11.3

    Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Parnell.

  •  

    11.2

    Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Brown.

  •  

    11.1

    Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by D'Oliveira.

  •  

    10.6

    Patrick Brown to Ben Duckett. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brown.

  •  

    10.5

    Patrick Brown to Ben Duckett. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    10.4

    Patrick Brown to Ben Duckett. Slower length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brown.

  •  

    10.3

    Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Short, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.

  •  

    10.2

    Patrick Brown to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, Switch Hit, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Barnard.

  •  

    10.1

    Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Slower length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    9.6

    Brett D'Oliveira to Ben Duckett. Length ball, reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.

  •  

    9.5

    Brett D'Oliveira to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run, fielded by Wessels.

  •  

    9.4

    Brett D'Oliveira to Alex Hales. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    9.3

    Brett D'Oliveira to Ben Duckett. Full toss, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    9.2

    FOUR! Brett D'Oliveira to Ben Duckett. Half volley, reverse sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Brett D'Oliveira to Ben Duckett. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Whiteley.

  •  

    8.6

    SIX! Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Ed Barnard to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, working, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Whiteley.

  •  

    8.4

    Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    8.3

    Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Whiteley.

  •  

    8.2

    Ed Barnard to Ben Duckett. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Brown.

  •  

    8.1

    FOUR! Ed Barnard to Ben Duckett. Half volley, Scoop, Played past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    7.6

    Daryl Mitchell to Ben Duckett. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Whiteley.

  •  

    7.5

    Daryl Mitchell to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Wessels.

  •  

    7.4

    Daryl Mitchell to Ben Duckett. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Wessels.

  •  

    7.3

    Daryl Mitchell to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Wessels.

  •  

    7.2

    Daryl Mitchell to Ben Duckett. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run, run save by Barnard.

  •  

    7.1

    Daryl Mitchell to Ben Duckett. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    6.6

    APPEAL! Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Cox, appeal made for Stumped.

  •  

    6.5

    Moeen Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, Scoop, Played to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

  •  

    6.4

    Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run, fielded by Whiteley.

  •  

    6.3

    Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs, fielded by D'Oliveira.

  •  

    6.2

    Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by D'Oliveira.

  •  

    6.1

    Moeen Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.

  •  

    5.6

    Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Parnell.

  •  

    5.5

    Ed Barnard to Ben Duckett. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.

  • 5.4

    OUT! Caught. Ed Barnard to Chris Nash. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed to backward square leg, by Mitchell.

  •  

    5.3

    Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Length ball, working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    5.2

    FOUR! Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Ali.

  •  

    5.1

    Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Length ball, working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    4.6

    Charlie Morris to Alex Hales. Back of a length, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wessels.

  •  

    4.5

    FOUR! Charlie Morris to Alex Hales. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.4

    Charlie Morris to Alex Hales. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Morris.

  •  

    4.3

    FOUR! Charlie Morris to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    4.2

    Charlie Morris to Chris Nash. Back of a length, cutting, Played to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Rutherford, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    4.1

    Charlie Morris to Alex Hales. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.

  •  

    3.6

    Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Half volley, flick, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Barnard.

  •  

    3.5

    Patrick Brown to Chris Nash. Slower ball half volley, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Whiteley.

  •  

    3.4

    Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run, run save by Ali.

  •  

    3.3

    Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Back of a length, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.

  •  

    3.2

    Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Slower ball half volley, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brown.

  •  

    3.1

    Patrick Brown to Chris Nash. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.

Full Commentary