Notts vs Worcs
|Notts 1st
|95-1 (12.2 ov)
|Worcs 1st
|147-9 (20.0 ov)
|Notts Outlaws need 53 runs to win from 7.4 overs
Notts 1st Innings95-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|C.D. Nash
|c Mitchell b Barnard
|24
|16
|3
|1
|150.00
|A.D. Hales
|Not out
|50
|39
|4
|2
|128.21
|B.M. Duckett
|Not out
|21
|19
|2
|0
|110.53
|Extras
|0
|Total
|12.2 Overs, 1 wkts
|95
Fall of Wickets
- 51 Nash 5.4ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Ali
|3
|0
|9
|0
|3.00
|Parnell
|1
|0
|18
|0
|18.00
|C.A.J. Morris
|2
|0
|19
|0
|9.50
|P.R. Brown
|2
|0
|7
|0
|3.50
|E. Barnard
|2
|0
|23
|1
|11.50
|Mitchell
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5.00
|D'Oliveira
|1
|0
|8
|0
|8.00
Worcs 1st Innings147-9
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.D. Rutherford
|c Hales b Carter
|5
|7
|0
|0
|71.43
|M.H. Wessels
|b Mullaney
|34
|38
|3
|0
|89.47
|M.M. Ali (c)
|b Carter
|21
|9
|0
|3
|233.33
|W.D. Parnell
|c Christian b Mullaney
|15
|14
|0
|1
|107.14
|O.B. Cox
|c Moores b Christian
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|B.L. D'Oliveira
|b Carter
|7
|8
|0
|0
|87.50
|R.A. Whiteley
|c Wood b Gurney
|36
|24
|1
|3
|150.00
|E.G. Barnard
|run out (Clarke)
|4
|6
|0
|0
|66.67
|D.K.H. Mitchell
|c Christian b Gurney
|13
|12
|0
|1
|108.33
|P.R. Brown
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|C.A.J. Morris
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|2nb, 7w, 1b, 1lb
|11
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 9 wkts
|147
Fall of Wickets
- 10 Rutherford 1.3ov
- 40 Ali 4.1ov
- 76 Parnell 9.5ov
- 78 Cox 10.3ov
- 89 Wessels 12.3ov
- 91 D'Oliveira 13.1ov
- 97 Barnard 14.5ov
- 140 Whiteley 19.3ov
- 146 Mitchell 19.5ov
Match Details
- Date
- 21st Sep 2019
- Toss
- Notts Outlaws won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Edgbaston
- Umpires
- A G Wharf, R J Bailey
- TV Umpire
- D J Millns
- Reserve Umpire
- M J Saggers
Live Commentary
12.2
Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Whiteley.
12.1
FOUR! Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Slower ball back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
11.6
Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
Moeen Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, reverse sweeping, Played to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.
-
Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, sweeping, Hit Hard to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.
-
Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, sweeping, Played to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Parnell.
-
Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, cutting, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Brown.
-
Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by D'Oliveira.
-
Patrick Brown to Ben Duckett. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brown.
-
Patrick Brown to Ben Duckett. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
-
Patrick Brown to Ben Duckett. Slower length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brown.
-
Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Short, pulling, Played to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.
-
Patrick Brown to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, Switch Hit, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Barnard.
-
Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Slower length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
Brett D'Oliveira to Ben Duckett. Length ball, reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Cox.
-
Brett D'Oliveira to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Played to long off for 1 run, fielded by Wessels.
-
Brett D'Oliveira to Alex Hales. Length ball, defending, Played to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Brett D'Oliveira to Ben Duckett. Full toss, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
FOUR! Brett D'Oliveira to Ben Duckett. Half volley, reverse sweeping, Hit Hard in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
Brett D'Oliveira to Ben Duckett. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Whiteley.
-
SIX! Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
Ed Barnard to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, working, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Whiteley.
-
Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mitchell.
-
Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Half volley, driving, Played to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Whiteley.
-
Ed Barnard to Ben Duckett. Length ball, cutting, Played to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Brown.
-
FOUR! Ed Barnard to Ben Duckett. Half volley, Scoop, Played past third man for 4 runs.
-
Daryl Mitchell to Ben Duckett. Length ball, driving, mis-timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Whiteley.
-
Daryl Mitchell to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Wessels.
-
Daryl Mitchell to Ben Duckett. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Wessels.
-
Daryl Mitchell to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Played to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Wessels.
-
Daryl Mitchell to Ben Duckett. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid on for 1 run, run save by Barnard.
-
Daryl Mitchell to Ben Duckett. Length ball, defending, Played to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
APPEAL! Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, by Cox, appeal made for Stumped.
-
Moeen Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, Scoop, Played to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Morris.
-
Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, pushing, Played to cover for 1 run, fielded by Whiteley.
-
Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for no runs, fielded by D'Oliveira.
-
Moeen Ali to Alex Hales. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by D'Oliveira.
-
Moeen Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, pushing, Played to point for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.
-
Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Length ball, defending, Played to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Parnell.
-
Ed Barnard to Ben Duckett. Length ball, working, Played to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.
-
OUT! Caught. Ed Barnard to Chris Nash. Length ball, sweeping, mis-timed to backward square leg, by Mitchell.
-
Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Length ball, working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
FOUR! Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Ali.
-
Ed Barnard to Alex Hales. Length ball, working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
Charlie Morris to Alex Hales. Back of a length, pulling, Played to long on for 1 run, fielded by Wessels.
-
FOUR! Charlie Morris to Alex Hales. Back of a length, cutting, Hit Hard past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
Charlie Morris to Alex Hales. Length ball, defending, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Morris.
-
FOUR! Charlie Morris to Alex Hales. Length ball, driving, Hit Hard past long off for 4 runs.
-
Charlie Morris to Chris Nash. Back of a length, cutting, Played to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Rutherford, fielded by Ali.
-
Charlie Morris to Alex Hales. Length ball, cutting, Played to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Rutherford.
-
Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Half volley, flick, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Barnard.
-
Patrick Brown to Chris Nash. Slower ball half volley, flick, Played to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Whiteley.
-
Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Length ball, pushing, Played to mid off for 1 run, run save by Ali.
-
Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Back of a length, driving, Played to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Mitchell.
-
Patrick Brown to Alex Hales. Slower ball half volley, pushing, Played back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brown.
-
Patrick Brown to Chris Nash. Length ball, driving, Played to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Parnell.