Pakistan A vs England Lions

England Lions slumped to a 181-run defeat to Pakistan A in their fourth unofficial ODI in Abu Dhabi as the series was taken to a decider.

The Lions were skittled for 154 in 31.4 overs chasing 336 - Alex Davies top-scoring with 42 - as they spurned the chance to take an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Waqas Maqsood bagged 5-32 for Pakistan A, including Lions skipper Lewis Gregory for a golden duck, as the hosts levelled the score at 2-2 ahead of Wednesday's final clash in Dubai.

Pakistan A's 335-4 was underpinned by two century stands, with Shan Masood (61) and Ali Imran (57) putting on a patient 113 for the first wicket before Adil Amin (120 not out off 87 balls) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (73 off 49) cracked 163 for the third.

Amin, yet to play for the full Pakistan team, blazed nine sixes and seven fours in his innings as the Lions bowlers were made to toil - Sussex spinner Danny Briggs' six overs going for 55 runs.

Gregory (3-72) was expensive but he did dismiss Masood, Rizwan and Khushdil Shah (6), while fellow seamer Mark Wood (1-63) accounted for Imran.