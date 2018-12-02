Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Pakistan A

335-4
Result
England Lions

154

Pakistan A win by 181 runs

Pakistan A vs England Lions

England Lions thrashed by Pakistan A as one-day series goes to decider

Adil Amin hits century for Pakistan A as they win by 181 runs

Mark Wood picked up a wicket in England Lions' heavy defeat

England Lions slumped to a 181-run defeat to Pakistan A in their fourth unofficial ODI in Abu Dhabi as the series was taken to a decider.

The Lions were skittled for 154 in 31.4 overs chasing 336 - Alex Davies top-scoring with 42 - as they spurned the chance to take an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Waqas Maqsood bagged 5-32 for Pakistan A, including Lions skipper Lewis Gregory for a golden duck, as the hosts levelled the score at 2-2 ahead of Wednesday's final clash in Dubai.

Pakistan A's 335-4 was underpinned by two century stands, with Shan Masood (61) and Ali Imran (57) putting on a patient 113 for the first wicket before Adil Amin (120 not out off 87 balls) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (73 off 49) cracked 163 for the third.

Amin, yet to play for the full Pakistan team, blazed nine sixes and seven fours in his innings as the Lions bowlers were made to toil - Sussex spinner Danny Briggs' six overs going for 55 runs.

Gregory (3-72) was expensive but he did dismiss Masood, Rizwan and Khushdil Shah (6), while fellow seamer Mark Wood (1-63) accounted for Imran.

Date
2nd Dec 2018
Toss
England Lions won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium (Nursery 1)
Umpires
S Raza, R Riaz

england lions BATTING CARD

Batsman R
N.R.T. Gubbins c Shah b Maqsood 2
L.S. Livingstone c Rizwan b Maqsood 9
S.R. Hain c&b Ali 11
O.J.D. Pope c Rizwan b Butt 28
J.M. Clarke c Rizwan b Maqsood 8
L. Gregory b Maqsood 0
A.L. Davies c Saad b Shah 42
D.M. Bess c Ali b Irfan 2
M.A. Wood b Shah 24
D.R. Briggs Not out 19
J.A. Porter c Rizwan b Maqsood 0
Extras 1nb, 5w, 3lb 9
Total All Out, 31.4 Overs 154
pakistan a BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
W. Maqsood 7.4 0 32 5
Rahat 6 0 28 1
A. Butt 4 0 13 1
M. Irfan 6 0 31 1
A. Ali 5 0 24 0
K. Shah 3 0 23 2
