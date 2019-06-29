Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

230-7
Result
Badge

Afghanistan

227-9

Pakistan win by 3 wickets

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Pakistan beat Afghanistan to move above England in World Cup table

Imad Wasim scored an unbeaten 49 to help Pakistan to a three-wicket win

Pakistan secured a nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan to leapfrog England into fourth - and the final semi-final spot - ahead of the World Cup hosts' penultimate group game against India on Sunday.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED | TABLE

Afghanistan threatened to pull off a remarkable upset, reducing Pakistan to 156-6 when chasing 228 to win, but a crucial 49 not out from Imad Wasim - who survived an lbw shout when on one which would have been given out if reviewed - helped see Pakistan home, and ahead of England.

v

Live ICC Cricket World Cup

England vs India

June 30, 2019, 9:30am


Remote Record

Afghanistan's spinners were superb at Headingley, sharing five of the seven wickets to fall. Rashid Khan took 1-50 from his 10 overs, though replays showed he should have picked up a vital second in the 37th over.

Rashid appealed loudly for lbw against Imad but it was not given by umpire Paul Wilson and, as Afghanistan had earlier wasted their DRS review, the Pakistan all-rounder survived.

Imad cashed in on a 46th over of seam, taking Gulbadin Naib for 18, and though Shadab Khan was run out in the 47th - the second Pakistan run out of the day - he stuck around and cracked the match-winning boundary through the covers with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Shaheen Afridi again impressed for Pakistan, the 19-year-old left-arm quick following up his 3-28 in the win over New Zealand with 4-47 to help restrict Afghanistan to 227-9.

Promising 19-year-old fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has taken seven wickets in the last two games for Pakistan

Rahmat Shah (35) batted nicely at the top of the order, leading the recovery after Gulbadin (15) and Hashmatullah Shahidi were dismissed off consecutive deliveries by Afridi.

After a leading edge off Imad (2-48) did for Rahmat, Asghar Afghan (42 off 35) then provided the impetus, striking three boundaries and two sixes before being brilliantly bowled by Shadab (1-44) when attempting one shot too many.

Asghar had been ably - if slowly - partnered by 18-year-old wicketkeeper Ikram Alikhil (24 off 66), who was next to fall, seeing Afghanistan slip to 125-5 in the 27th over and in danger of not batting out their full fifty.

Najibullah Zadran added a useful 42 to help lift Afghanistan over 200 but, with Afridi and Wahab Riaz (2-29) working their way through the lower order, a late scoring surge never arrived at the back-end of the Afghanistan innings.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-34) picked up Fakhar Zaman lbw for a second-ball duck in the opening over of Pakistan's reply, but an upset looked far from likely as Imam-ul-Haq (36) and Babar Azam (45) shared an assured 72-run stand for the second wicket.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman got Afghanistan to a great start by bowling Fakhar Zaman second ball

However, brain fades from both saw Mohammad Nabi (2-23) dismiss the set batsmen in consecutive overs - Imam smartly stumped by Ikram and Babar bowled round his legs.

Mohammad Hafeez (19) was next to fall, while Haris Sohail (27) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (18) didn't make Afghanistan pay too greatly for earlier missed chances to earn their wickets - Haris getting a let-off as umpire Nigel Long failed detect an edge down the legside when on 17, while Sarfaraz was dropped on two by Samiullah Shinwari off his own bowling.

Rashid eventually did for Haris lbw, but crucially he wasn't given a second when striking Imad on the pads with an almost identical delivery in his next over.

Afghanistan stay winless, with one final game to come against the West Indies - back at Headingley on Thursday - while Pakistan will be hoping India do them a favour against England on Sunday, as a defeat for the hosts will put Pakistan in the driving seat for qualification from the group stage going into their final game against Bangladesh on Friday.

Watch England vs India live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (channel 404) from 9.30am on Sunday.

Match Details

Date
29th Jun 2019
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
N J Llong, P Wilson
TV Umpire
C B Gaffaney
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
I J Gould

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F. Zaman lbw Ur Rahman 0
I. ul-Haq s Khil b Nabi 36
M.B. Azam b Nabi 45
M. Hafeez c Shahidi b Ur Rahman 19
H. Sohail lbw Khan 27
S. Ahmed run out (Zadran) 18
S.I. Wasim Not out 49
S. Khan run out (Naib) 11
W. Riaz Not out 15
Extras 5w, 1b, 4lb 10
Total 49.4 Overs 230 - 7
Full Batting Card

afghanistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Zadran 10 1 34 2
Hassan 2 0 13 0
G.G. Naib 9.4 0 73 0
Nabi 10 0 23 2
Khan 10 0 50 1
Shenwari 8 0 32 0
Full Bowling Card

©2019 Sky UK