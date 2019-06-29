Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

 
In Play
Badge

Afghanistan

145-5  (33.0 ov)

Afghanistan are 145 for 5 with 17.0 overs left

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup - Day 31 LIVE!

Updates as Pakistan take on Afghanistan, before Australia face New Zealand. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
29th Jun 2019
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Headingley
Umpires
N J Llong, P Wilson
TV Umpire
C B Gaffaney
Match Referee
B C Broad
Reserve Umpire
I J Gould

afghanistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
R.S. Zurmatai c Azam b Wasim 35
G. Naib c Ahmed b Afridi 15
H. Shahidi c Wasim b Afridi 0
I.A. Khil c Hafeez b Wasim 24
M.A. Afghan b Khan 42
M. Nabi Not out 10
N. Zadran Not out 10
Extras 5w, 4lb 9
Total 33.0 Overs 145 - 5
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.I. Wasim 8 0 34 2
M Amir 6 1 16 0
S.S. Afridi 6 0 35 2
Hafeez 2 0 10 0
Wahab 4 0 15 0
S. Khan 7 0 31 1
Full Bowling Card