Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Afghanistan are 145 for 5 with 17.0 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Jun 2019
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Headingley
- Umpires
- N J Llong, P Wilson
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- B C Broad
- Reserve Umpire
- I J Gould
afghanistan BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|R.S. Zurmatai
|c Azam b Wasim
|35
|G. Naib
|c Ahmed b Afridi
|15
|H. Shahidi
|c Wasim b Afridi
|0
|I.A. Khil
|c Hafeez b Wasim
|24
|M.A. Afghan
|b Khan
|42
|M. Nabi
|Not out
|10
|N. Zadran
|Not out
|10
|Extras
|5w, 4lb
|9
|Total
|33.0 Overs
|145 - 5
pakistan BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S.I. Wasim
|8
|0
|34
|2
|M Amir
|6
|1
|16
|0
|S.S. Afridi
|6
|0
|35
|2
|Hafeez
|2
|0
|10
|0
|Wahab
|4
|0
|15
|0
|S. Khan
|7
|0
|31
|1