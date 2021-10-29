Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

 

In Play
Badge

Afghanistan

91-6  (14.1 ov)

Afghanistan are 91 for 6 with 5.5 overs left

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

SUMMARY
Afghanistan 1st 91-6 (14.1 ov)
Afghanistan are 91 for 6 with 5.5 overs left

Afghanistan 1st Innings91-6

afghanistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H. Zazai c Rauf b Wasim 0 5 0 0 0.00
M.S. Mohammadi c Azam b Afridi 8 9 1 0 88.89
R. Gurbaz c Azam b Ali 10 7 0 1 142.86
M.A. Afghan c&b Rauf 10 7 1 1 142.86
K. Janat c Zaman b Wasim 15 17 1 1 88.24
N. Zadran c Rizwan b Khan 22 21 3 1 104.76
M. Nabi (c) Not out 18 19 3 0 94.74
G. Naib Not out 0 1 0 0 0.00
Extras 1nb, 5w, 2lb 8
Total 14.1 Overs, 6 wkts 91
To Bat: 
R.A. Khan,
N.u. Murid,
M. Ur Rahman

Fall of Wickets

  1. 7 Zazai 1.3ov
  2. 13 Mohammadi 2.4ov
  3. 33 Afghan 4.3ov
  4. 39 Gurbaz 5.1ov
  5. 64 Janat 9.1ov
  6. 76 Zadran 12.5ov
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.S. Afridi 2 0 8 1 4.00
S.I. Wasim 4 0 25 2 6.25
H. Rauf 1.4 0 18 1 10.80
H. Ali 2 1 10 1 5.00
S. Khan 4 0 22 1 5.50

Match Details

Date
29th Oct 2021
Toss
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
C M Brown, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
L Rusere
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
N N Menon

Live Commentary

Last Updated: October 29, 2021 4:12pm

  •  

    14.1

    FOUR! Hassan Ali to Mohammad Nabi. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    14.1

    Wide Hassan Ali to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, off stump deep in crease glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    13.6

    Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    13.5

    Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump deep in crease working, leading edge to silly point for no runs.

  •  

    13.4

    FOUR! Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.4

    Wide Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    13.3

    Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    13.2

    Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    13.1

    FOUR! Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.6

    Shadab Khan to Gulbadin Naib. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Wasim.

  • 12.5

    OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge, caught by Rizwan.

  •  

    12.4

    SIX! Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Googly half volley, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

  •  

    12.3

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    12.2

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    12.1

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    11.6

    Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, run save by Khan.

  •  

    11.5

    Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    11.4

    Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    11.3

    Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    11.2

    Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    11.1

    Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    10.6

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    10.5

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    10.4

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Azam.

  •  

    10.3

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    10.2

    Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    10.1

    Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    9.6

    Imad Wasim to Najibullah Zadran. Arm length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    9.5

    Imad Wasim to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    9.4

    Imad Wasim to Mohammad Nabi. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    9.3

    Imad Wasim to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    9.2

    Imad Wasim to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  • 9.1

    OUT! Caught. Imad Wasim to Karim Janat. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Zaman. Karim Janat hits it straight to the safe hands of Zaman.

  •  

    8.6

    FOUR! Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    8.5

    Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Wasim.

  •  

    8.4

    Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    8.3

    FOUR! Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Brilliantly placed.

  •  

    8.2

    Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    7.6

    Imad Wasim to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Rauf.

  •  

    7.5

    Imad Wasim to Karim Janat. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    7.4

    Imad Wasim to Karim Janat. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    7.3

    Imad Wasim to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Hafeez.

  •  

    7.2

    Imad Wasim to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    7.1

    Imad Wasim to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    6.6

    Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    6.5

    Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    6.4

    Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    6.3

    Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    6.2

    Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Ali.

  •  

    6.1

    Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    5.6

    FOUR! Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

  •  

    5.5

    Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    5.4

    Hassan Ali to Karim Janat. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    5.3

    FREE HIT. Hassan Ali to Karim Janat. Yorker, to leg deep in crease working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.

  •  

    5.3

    No ball Hassan Ali to Karim Janat. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover and it was a no ball, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    5.2

    FOUR! Hassan Ali to Karim Janat. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

  • 5.1

    OUT! Caught. Hassan Ali to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Azam. In the air and taken. Hasan Ali picks up a wicket on his first ball.

  •  

    4.6

    SIX! Haris Rauf to Karim Janat. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control over deep backward point for 6 runs.

  •  

    4.5

    Haris Rauf to Karim Janat. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

  •  

    4.4

    Haris Rauf to Karim Janat. Yorker, off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  • 4.3

    OUT! Caught & Bowled. Haris Rauf to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed to silly point. Rauf takes a simple catch off his bowling to dismiss Asghar for ten.

  •  

    4.2

    Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    4.1

    Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.

Full Commentary