Cricket Match
Pakistan
Afghanistan
91-6 (14.1 ov)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Afghanistan 1st
|91-6 (14.1 ov)
|Afghanistan are 91 for 6 with 5.5 overs left
Afghanistan 1st Innings91-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H. Zazai
|c Rauf b Wasim
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.S. Mohammadi
|c Azam b Afridi
|8
|9
|1
|0
|88.89
|R. Gurbaz
|c Azam b Ali
|10
|7
|0
|1
|142.86
|M.A. Afghan
|c&b Rauf
|10
|7
|1
|1
|142.86
|K. Janat
|c Zaman b Wasim
|15
|17
|1
|1
|88.24
|N. Zadran
|c Rizwan b Khan
|22
|21
|3
|1
|104.76
|M. Nabi (c)
|Not out
|18
|19
|3
|0
|94.74
|G. Naib
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|1nb, 5w, 2lb
|8
|Total
|14.1 Overs, 6 wkts
|91
- To Bat:
- R.A. Khan,
- N.u. Murid,
- M. Ur Rahman
Fall of Wickets
- 7 Zazai 1.3ov
- 13 Mohammadi 2.4ov
- 33 Afghan 4.3ov
- 39 Gurbaz 5.1ov
- 64 Janat 9.1ov
- 76 Zadran 12.5ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Afridi
|2
|0
|8
|1
|4.00
|S.I. Wasim
|4
|0
|25
|2
|6.25
|H. Rauf
|1.4
|0
|18
|1
|10.80
|H. Ali
|2
|1
|10
|1
|5.00
|S. Khan
|4
|0
|22
|1
|5.50
Match Details
- Date
- 29th Oct 2021
- Toss
- Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- C M Brown, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- L Rusere
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- N N Menon
Live Commentary
-
14.1
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Mohammad Nabi. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
14.1
Wide Hassan Ali to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, off stump deep in crease glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
13.6
Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
13.5
Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump deep in crease working, leading edge to silly point for no runs.
-
13.4
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
13.4
Wide Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
13.3
Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
13.2
Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
13.1
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump deep in crease cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.
-
12.6
Shadab Khan to Gulbadin Naib. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
12.5
OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge, caught by Rizwan.
-
12.4
SIX! Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Googly half volley, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
12.3
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
12.2
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
12.1
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rauf.
-
11.6
Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, run save by Khan.
-
11.5
Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
11.4
Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
11.3
Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Bouncer, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
11.2
Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs.
-
11.1
Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
10.6
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
10.5
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
10.4
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, run save by Azam.
-
10.3
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
10.2
Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
10.1
Shadab Khan to Mohammad Nabi. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
9.6
Imad Wasim to Najibullah Zadran. Arm length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
9.5
Imad Wasim to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
9.4
Imad Wasim to Mohammad Nabi. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
9.3
Imad Wasim to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
9.2
Imad Wasim to Mohammad Nabi. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
9.1
OUT! Caught. Imad Wasim to Karim Janat. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Zaman. Karim Janat hits it straight to the safe hands of Zaman.
-
8.6
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Hafeez.
-
8.5
Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Wasim.
-
8.4
Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
8.3
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Brilliantly placed.
-
8.2
Shadab Khan to Najibullah Zadran. Googly length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
8.1
Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
7.6
Imad Wasim to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, run save by Rauf.
-
7.5
Imad Wasim to Karim Janat. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
7.4
Imad Wasim to Karim Janat. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
7.3
Imad Wasim to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Hafeez.
-
7.2
Imad Wasim to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
7.1
Imad Wasim to Najibullah Zadran. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, leading edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
6.6
Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
6.5
Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
6.4
Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
6.3
Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
6.2
Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Ali.
-
6.1
Shadab Khan to Karim Janat. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
5.6
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
5.5
Hassan Ali to Najibullah Zadran. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
5.4
Hassan Ali to Karim Janat. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Zaman.
-
5.3
FREE HIT. Hassan Ali to Karim Janat. Yorker, to leg deep in crease working, mis-timed to short leg for no runs.
-
5.3
No ball Hassan Ali to Karim Janat. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover and it was a no ball, fielded by Zaman.
-
5.2
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Karim Janat. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
5.1
OUT! Caught. Hassan Ali to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Azam. In the air and taken. Hasan Ali picks up a wicket on his first ball.
-
4.6
SIX! Haris Rauf to Karim Janat. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control over deep backward point for 6 runs.
-
4.5
Haris Rauf to Karim Janat. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.
-
4.4
Haris Rauf to Karim Janat. Yorker, off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
4.3
OUT! Caught & Bowled. Haris Rauf to Asghar Afghan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed to silly point. Rauf takes a simple catch off his bowling to dismiss Asghar for ten.
-
4.2
Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
4.1
Haris Rauf to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.