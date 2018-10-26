Pakistan vs Australia

Pakistan wrapped up their 10th T20I series victory in a row after beating Australia by 11 runs to win the second of three contests in the UAE.

Australia - bundled out for 89 en route to a crushing 66-run defeat in Wednesday's opener in Abu Dhabi, a batting performance described by captain Aaron Finch as "like a car crash" - were limited to 136-8 in Dubai, thanks mainly to Glenn Maxwell (52 off 37), in their pursuit of 148.

Pakistan, top of the ICC's T20I rankings after winning each of their series in the format since being dumped out the 2016 World T20 in the group stage, will now be eyeing a whitewash in Sunday's third fixture, also in Dubai, before they welcome New Zealand to the Emirates.

Pakistan posted 147-6 from their 20 overs, with Babar Azam (45), who plundered an unbeaten 68 on Wednesday, and Mohammad Hafeez (40) sharing a 70-run stand for the second wicket.

However, Australia's attack kept the run rate down through seamer Nathan Coulter-Nile (3-18) and their spinners, with Billy Stanlake (2-36) and Andrew Tye (0-40) the only bowlers to get collared - Tye's 20th over clobbered for 15 by Faheem Ashraf (17no off 10).

Australia's batting, though, malfunctioned for the second time in three nights - Maxwell and, to a lesser extent, Coulter-Nile (27) and Mitch Marsh (21) the exceptions - with Pakistan left-arm spinner Imad Wasim recording frugal figures of 1-8 from four overs.

Finch was angry that opening partner D'Arcy Short (2) had been adjudged run out at the non-striker's end after Imad tipped one of his drives onto the stumps - Finch believing Short had grounded his bat before the bails were dislodged.

Finch then saw Shadab Khan take an excellent diving catch at mid-off to remove Chris Lynn (7) off the bowling of Imad - and the skipper was soon on his way for three when he toe-ended Shadab to long-on as Australia tumbled to 31-3, which became 73-6 when Ben McDermott (3) was run out by Fakhar Zaman for the second game running.

Maxwell, however, kept Australia in contention with his fifth T20I half-century, the 30-year-old sharing a 59-run stand with Coulter-Nile to leave the tourists requiring 23 from teenager Shaheen Afridi's final over.

Coulter-Nile launched the next ball for six to fray Pakistan's nerves but both he and Maxwell were then caught on the slog as Sarfraz Ahmed's men extended their stunning run in T20 cricket.