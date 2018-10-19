Pakistan vs Australia

Mohammad Abbas torpedoed Australia for the second time in four days as Pakistan secured a series-sealing, 373-run win in the second Test in Abu Dhabi.

Abbas completed match figures of 10-95 after backing up his first-inning 5-44 with 5-62 second time around as Australia - shorn of first-Test hero Usman Khawaja due to a knee injury - were skittled for 164 chasing a notional 538 for victory.

The 28-year-old ripped through the Baggy Greens' top order on Friday morning after Travis Head (36) and Aaron Finch (31) had put on 61 for the second wicket and then returned to seal his second five-for of the match and fourth in 10 Tests when he dismissed top-scorer Marnus Labuschagne (43).

Abbas first had Head caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who was standing in behind the stumps for Sarfraz Ahmed with the Pakistan skipper sent to hospital after suffering from headaches having been struck by a Peter Siddle bouncer while batting on day three.

The seamer then had Mitchell Marsh (5) trapped lbw on review in his following over, before pinning Finch leg before and bowling Tim Paine (0) in his next as the away side lost four wickets for seven runs to tumble to 78-5, Paine paying the price for shouldering arms.

Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc (28) dug in for a sixth-wicket stand of 67, only for Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah (3-45) to then strike twice in five balls, trapping Starc and Peter Siddle (3) lbw, albeit the delivery to remove Siddle was shown to have pitched outside leg stump.

Labuschagne then pulled Abbas behind - the batsman's review coming in vain with a clear spike visible on UltraEdge - and when Jon Holland (3) clipped Yasir to slip to leave Australia nine down Nathan Lyon (6no) called for handshakes with Khawaja unable to bat.

Khawaja, who batted for almost nine hours in Dubai last week to earn Australia a draw in the first Test, may need to undergo surgery on his meniscus tear and could be sidelined for eight weeks.

The left-hander now faces a race against time to be fit for the four-Test series at home to India, which kicks off in Adelaide on December 6.