Cricket Match
Pakistan
Australia
Pakistan vs Australia
Pakistan 1st Innings237-7
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|F. Zaman
|lbw Labuschagne
|94
|198
|8
|1
|47.47
|M. Hafeez
|c Labuschagne b Starc
|4
|10
|1
|0
|40.00
|A. Ali
|c&b Lyon
|15
|48
|2
|0
|31.25
|H. Sohail
|c Head b Lyon
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|A. Shafiq
|c Labuschagne b Lyon
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.B. Azam
|b Lyon
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|S. Ahmed (c)
|Not out
|89
|112
|7
|0
|79.46
|M.B. Asif
|c Paine b Labuschagne
|12
|26
|1
|0
|46.15
|Y. Shah
|Not out
|7
|12
|1
|0
|58.33
|Extras
|4nb, 7b, 5lb
|16
|Total
|67.5 Overs, 7 wkts
|237
Fall of Wickets
- 5 Hafeez 2.6ov
- 57 Ali 19.5ov
- 57 Sohail 19.6ov
- 57 Shafiq 21.2ov
- 57 Azam 21.4ov
- 204 Zaman 58.4ov
- 226 Asif 64.3ov
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 16th - 20th Oct 2018
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- S Ravi, R K Illingworth
- TV Umpire
- R A Kettleborough
Live Commentary
-
67.5
Mitchell Starc to Yasir Shah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.
-
67.4
Mitchell Starc to Yasir Shah. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
67.3
Mitchell Starc to Sarfraz Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.
-
67.2
Mitchell Starc to Sarfraz Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
67.1
Mitchell Starc to Sarfraz Ahmed. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly point for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
-
66.6
Marnus Labuschagne to Yasir Shah. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
66.5
Marnus Labuschagne to Yasir Shah. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Starc.
-
66.4
Marnus Labuschagne to Yasir Shah. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh. Googly from Labuschagne. He is not afraid of changing things up.
-
66.3
Marnus Labuschagne to Yasir Shah. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
66.2
Marnus Labuschagne to Yasir Shah. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
66.1
Marnus Labuschagne to Yasir Shah. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
65.6
Nathan Lyon to Sarfraz Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, mis-timed to third slip for no runs, fielded by Finch.
-
65.5
Nathan Lyon to Sarfraz Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
65.4
Nathan Lyon to Sarfraz Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
65.3
Nathan Lyon to Sarfraz Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Siddle.
-
65.2
Nathan Lyon to Yasir Shah. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
65.1
Nathan Lyon to Sarfraz Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
64.6
FOUR! Marnus Labuschagne to Yasir Shah. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Marsh. Struck well by Yasir Shah and past short extra cover. One thing on Yasir's side is the fact he should be able to play the leg spinner easier than everyone else.
-
64.5
Marnus Labuschagne to Yasir Shah. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Siddle.
-
64.4
Marnus Labuschagne to Yasir Shah. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
64.3
OUT! Caught. Marnus Labuschagne to Bilal Asif. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by Paine. Beautiful delivery from the leggie. Hint of spin and the ball drops on Bilal as he presses forward. It takes the edge and Tim Paine does the rest behind the stumps.
-
64.2
Marnus Labuschagne to Bilal Asif. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
64.1
Marnus Labuschagne to Bilal Asif. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
63.6
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Marsh. Lyon continues to draw the batsmen into playing at deliveries outside the off stump. He is trying to get one to turn back through the gate and knock over the stumps.
-
63.5
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
63.4
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
63.3
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
63.2
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.
-
63.1
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
62.6
Marnus Labuschagne to Sarfraz Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
62.5
Marnus Labuschagne to Bilal Asif. Leg spinner short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Holland.
-
62.4
Marnus Labuschagne to Bilal Asif. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
62.3
Marnus Labuschagne to Bilal Asif. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
62.2
Marnus Labuschagne to Sarfraz Ahmed. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
62.1
Marnus Labuschagne to Sarfraz Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Starc.
-
61.6
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, run save by Lyon, fielded by Marsh.
-
61.5
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
61.4
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
61.3
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
61.2
Nathan Lyon to Sarfraz Ahmed. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
61.1
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.
-
60.6
Marnus Labuschagne to Sarfraz Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Paine.
-
60.5
Marnus Labuschagne to Bilal Asif. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot glancing, to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Finch.
-
60.4
FOUR! Marnus Labuschagne to Bilal Asif. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Dropped short and punished. Bilal was quick onto the back foot and lifted the ball over the top.
-
60.3
Marnus Labuschagne to Bilal Asif. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
60.2
Marnus Labuschagne to Sarfraz Ahmed. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Siddle.
-
60.1
Marnus Labuschagne to Bilal Asif. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to third man for 3 runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
59.6
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Finch.
-
59.5
Nathan Lyon to Sarfraz Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
59.4
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.
-
59.3
Nathan Lyon to Bilal Asif. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Head.
-
59.2
Nathan Lyon to Sarfraz Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.
-
59.1
Nathan Lyon to Sarfraz Ahmed. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.
-
58.6
Marnus Labuschagne to Bilal Asif. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
58.5
Marnus Labuschagne to Bilal Asif. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
58.4
OUT! L.B.W. Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Marnus Labuschagne to Fakhar Zaman. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to.
Huge wicket on the stroke of tea. Labuschagne spins one back into Fakhar, just like the first ball, but this time it misses the bat and cannons into the front pad. This looks very plumb and the umpire's finger goes up, even the review can't save Fakhar.
Australia needed that wicket after a wonderful partnership between Fakhar and Sarfraz made batting look very easy. They were cruising along but now the Aussies are into the bowlers and remain in pole position. The final session is going to be very interesting.
-
58.3
Marnus Labuschagne to Fakhar Zaman. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marsh.
-
58.2
Marnus Labuschagne to Fakhar Zaman. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to mid wicket for no runs, mis-fielded by Marsh.
-
58.1
APPEAL! Verified by umpire after REFERRAL. Marnus Labuschagne to Fakhar Zaman. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W. It took a long time for Australia to ask for the review and they probably would want it back after seeing the replay. Big inside edge before the ball crashes into the pad and Fakhar remains not out.