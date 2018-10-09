Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

482 & 45-3 (164.2 ov)
Close
Badge

Australia

202

Pakistan lead Australia by 325 runs with 7 wickets remaining

Pakistan vs Australia

Bilal Asif takes 6-36 on debut as Pakistan quell Australia fightback in Dubai

Pakistan spinner stars with the ball on debut - before being dismissed for a duck as nightwatchman

Bilal Asif took 6-36 on debut for Pakistan against Australia

Bilal Asif took a six-wicket haul on debut for Pakistan to ruin Australia's fightback on day three of the first Test in Dubai.

The off-spinner (6-36) ripped through the Baggy Greens' middle order after seamer Mohammad Abbas (4-29) had ended a first-wicket partnership of 142 between Usman Khawaja (85) and Aaron Finch (62) by having the latter caught brilliantly by Asad Shafiq at short mid-on.

Bilal banished Khawaja, Shaun Marsh (7) and fellow debutants Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne for ducks, before also removing Australia skipper Tim Paine (7) and last man Nathan Lyon (6) as the visitors lost 10 wickets for 60 runs to be bowled out for 202 and trail by 280 on first innings.

Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne lasted just two deliveries in his first Test innings

Australia reduced Pakistan to 45-3 by stumps, with nightwatchman Bilal falling to Lyon for a duck and Jon Holland accounting for first-innings centurion Mohammad Hafeez (17) as well as Azhar Ali (4).

But Sarfraz Ahmed's side, now leading by 325, remain strong favourites to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series ahead of the second Test in Abu Dhabi next Tuesday.

Hafeez top-scored for Pakistan in their opening knock with 126, with Haris Sohail (110) striking a maiden Test century as his side posted 482.

Match Details

Date
7th - 11th Oct 2018
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
R K Illingworth, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
S Ravi
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I. ul-Haq Not out 23
M. Hafeez c Labuschagne b Holland 17
M.B. Asif c Head b Lyon 0
A. Ali lbw Holland 4
Extras 1lb 1
Total 16.2 Overs 45 - 3
Full Batting Card

australia BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M A Starc 3 1 9 0
Lyon 8 1 23 1
Siddle 2 1 3 0
Jon 3.2 1 9 2
Full Bowling Card

