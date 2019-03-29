Pakistan vs Australia

Australia secured a seventh-straight ODI win, and fourth in a row over Pakistan, after edging a tight contest in Dubai by six runs, despite centuries for Abid Ali and Mohammad Rizwan.

With the five-match series already secured, Australia set their hosts 278 to win in Friday's fourth ODI, with Glenn Maxwell top-scoring a swashbuckling 98 from 82 balls - containing nine fours and three sixes.

Although Pakistan lost opener Shan Masood for a duck in the first over of their chase - the first of three strikes for Nathan Coulter-Nile (3-53) - they looked to be on their way to a first win of the series thanks to a 144-run stand between Ali (112) and Rizwan (104) for the third wicket.

When Ali fell to start the 42nd over, Pakistan needed only 60 runs from the final nine overs, but they then proceeded to lose six wickets in the closing overs to see the required rate steadily climb.

Rizwan brought up his second century of the series in the penultimate over, but he then perished in the last as the 17 needed from the final over proved to be too great an ask.

Dubai will again play host to the final game of the series on Sunday, with Australia eyeing up a clean sweep and Pakistan again targeting a first triumph.