Pakistan vs Australia

Cricket Match
Day 1 of 1
Australia need 85 runs to win from 9.0 overs
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Nov 2021
- Toss
- Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- C B Gaffaney, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- R K Illingworth
australia BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|D.A. Warner
|c Rizwan b Khan
|49
|A.J. Finch
|lbw Afridi
|0
|M.R. Marsh
|c Ali b Khan
|28
|S.P.D. Smith
|c Zaman b Khan
|5
|G.J. Maxwell
|Not out
|5
|M.P. Stoinis
|Not out
|2
|Extras
|2nb, 1w,
|3
|Total
|11.0 Overs
|92 - 4
pakistan BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|S.S. Afridi
|2
|0
|8
|1
|S.I. Wasim
|2
|0
|22
|0
|H. Rauf
|1
|0
|14
|0
|H. Ali
|2
|0
|17
|0
|S. Khan
|2.1
|0
|15
|3
|Hafeez
|1
|0
|13
|0