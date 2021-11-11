Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

176-4
In Play
Badge

Australia

92-4  (11.0 ov)

Australia need 85 runs to win from 9.0 overs

Pakistan vs Australia

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE!

Over-by-over commentary from the second T20 World Cup semi-final, in Dubai. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

Match Details

Date
11th Nov 2021
Toss
Australia won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
C B Gaffaney, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
J S Wilson
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
R K Illingworth

australia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D.A. Warner c Rizwan b Khan 49
A.J. Finch lbw Afridi 0
M.R. Marsh c Ali b Khan 28
S.P.D. Smith c Zaman b Khan 5
G.J. Maxwell Not out 5
M.P. Stoinis Not out 2
Extras 2nb, 1w, 3
Total 11.0 Overs 92 - 4
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.S. Afridi 2 0 8 1
S.I. Wasim 2 0 22 0
H. Rauf 1 0 14 0
H. Ali 2 0 17 0
S. Khan 2.1 0 15 3
Hafeez 1 0 13 0
Full Bowling Card