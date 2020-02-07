Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Shaheen Afridi claimed 4-53 as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings on day one of the first Test between the sides in Rawalpindi.

The 19-year old left-arm quick helped reduce Bangladesh to 107-5 on a green-tinged surface, before Mohammad Mithun hit 63 to somewhat arrest the slide and see the tourists up beyond 200.

Bangladesh lost all five of their Test matches in 2019 and are already struggling just one day into their first of 2020. The second Test of the split series will be played in Karachi from April 5, after the Pakistan Super League.

With the Tigers put into bat first on a tricky pitch after Pakistan won the toss, they swiftly lost both their openers in the opening 10 deliveries - including Saif Hassan for a duck on his Test debut, the first of Shaheen's four victims.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haq (30) struggled against a short-bowling barrage from Pakistan, but he and Najmul Hossain (44) were able to put on 59 for the third wicket before the partnership was broken just as it was blossoming, Mominul looking to drive and sending a thin edge off Shaheen through to Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps.

Mohammad Abbas (2-19) was rewarded for his consistently probing line and length, finding another faint edge behind, with Najmul falling this time, in the first over after lunch.

Shaheen's third wicket, to dismiss Mahmudullah (25), had the Tigers in big trouble at 107-5, but Mithun then forged handy partnerships with Liton Das (33) and Taijul Islam (24) to take Bangladesh at least beyond 200.

Mithun did have his lucky escapes, however, when dropped on 22 and 46, but brought up a vital half-century for his side with a pulled boundary off the out-of-sorts Yasir Shah (0-83), before then hoisting the legspinner over mid-off for a six.

Slow-left-armer Harris Sohail (2-11) claimed two wickets, dismissing both Liton and Taijul, before Shaheen returned to bowl Rubel Hossain (1), while 16-year-old fast bowler Naseem Shah finally ended Mithun's defiance with the second new ball, which he gloved behind.

Abu Jayed was the final wicket to fall, run out without scoring, just before stumps were drawn for the day, with Shaheen missing out on a second five-wicket haul in Tests.