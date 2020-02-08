Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

342-3
Close
Badge

Bangladesh

233  (82.5 ov)

Pakistan lead Bangladesh by 109 runs with 7 wickets remaining

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Pakistan's Babar Azam hits Bangladesh for career-best 143

Babar Azam celebrates scoring his fifth Test century on day two against Bangladesh

Babar Azam struck a majestic, unbeaten 143, while opener Shan Masood also hit a hundred as Pakistan took charge of the first Test against Bangladesh with a dominant batting display on day two in Rawalpindi.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Babar capitalised on an early reprieve - dropped on three - to notch a career-best score in Tests as Pakistan closed on 342-3, some 109 runs ahead, when bad light forced an early finish to the day.

Having earlier shared a century stand with Masood (100) for the third wicket, Babar put on a further 137 runs with Asad Shafiq (60no) in an unbroken, fourth-wicket partnership.

Abu Jayed (2-66) was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for Bangladesh, who endured an otherwise dreadful day after managing a below-par first innings total of 233 on Friday.

Jayed struck early, when he dismissed opener Abid Ali for a duck in the second over, while he also claimed the wicket of Pakistan captain Azhar Ali (34) to drop the hosts to 93-2.

It should have been better for Bangladesh, but Babar was given a let-off on three when Ebadat Hossain dropped him off the bowling of Taijul Islam.

Babar subsequently feasted on Bangladesh's wayward attack, sharing century stands with Masood - who was bowled by Taijul shortly after bringing up his hundred - and Shafiq.

Match Details

Date
7th - 11th Feb 2020
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Umpires
N J Llong, C B Gaffaney
TV Umpire
M Erasmus
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.M. Khan b Islam 100
A. Ali c Das b Chowdhury 0
A. Ali c Shanto b Chowdhury 34
M.B. Azam Not out 143
A. Shafiq Not out 60
Extras 1nb, 1b, 3lb 5
Total 87.5 Overs 342 - 3
Full Batting Card

bangladesh BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
E. Hossain 14.5 2 78 0
A.J. Chowdhury 20 2 66 2
M.R. Hossain 17 3 77 0
T. Islam 34 5 111 1
Mahmudullah 2 0 6 0
Full Bowling Card

