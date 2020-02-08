Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Babar Azam struck a majestic, unbeaten 143, while opener Shan Masood also hit a hundred as Pakistan took charge of the first Test against Bangladesh with a dominant batting display on day two in Rawalpindi.

Babar capitalised on an early reprieve - dropped on three - to notch a career-best score in Tests as Pakistan closed on 342-3, some 109 runs ahead, when bad light forced an early finish to the day.

Having earlier shared a century stand with Masood (100) for the third wicket, Babar put on a further 137 runs with Asad Shafiq (60no) in an unbroken, fourth-wicket partnership.

Abu Jayed (2-66) was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for Bangladesh, who endured an otherwise dreadful day after managing a below-par first innings total of 233 on Friday.

Jayed struck early, when he dismissed opener Abid Ali for a duck in the second over, while he also claimed the wicket of Pakistan captain Azhar Ali (34) to drop the hosts to 93-2.

It should have been better for Bangladesh, but Babar was given a let-off on three when Ebadat Hossain dropped him off the bowling of Taijul Islam.

Babar subsequently feasted on Bangladesh's wayward attack, sharing century stands with Masood - who was bowled by Taijul shortly after bringing up his hundred - and Shafiq.