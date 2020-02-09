Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

445
Close
Badge

Bangladesh

233 & 126-6  (82.5 ov)

Bangladesh trail Pakistan by 86 runs with 4 wickets remaining

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Naseem Shah, 16, youngest to take Test hat-trick

Sixteen-year-old Pakistan seamer Naseem Shah is the youngest player to take a Test hat-trick

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah became the youngest player to claim a Test hat-trick after ripping through Bangladesh on day three of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Naseem, who turns 17 next week, removed Najmul Hossain, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah before Bangladesh finished day three of the opening Test on a precarious 126-6 and staring at an innings defeat.

Naseem (4-26) had Najmul out lbw on review and also pinned Taijul leg before Mahmudullah edged the next ball to slip as the quick became the fourth Pakistani to claim a Test hat-trick after Wasim Akram (twice), Abdul Razzaq and Mohammad Sami.

Pakistan were dismissed for 445 earlier in the day as they carved out a first-innings lead of 212 and are still 86 runs ahead after Bangladesh tumbled from 124-2 amid Naseem's hat-trick.

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haq (37) and Litos Das, who was yet to score, will resume on Monday as the Tigers look to make Pakistan bat again.

    Match Details

    Date
    7th - 11th Feb 2020
    Toss
    Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
    Venue
    Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
    Umpires
    N J Llong, C B Gaffaney
    TV Umpire
    M Erasmus
    Match Referee
    R B Richardson
    Reserve Umpire
    S Raza

    bangladesh BATTING CARD

    Batsman R
    T. Iqbal lbw Shah 34
    M.S. Hassan b Shah 16
    N.H. Shanto lbw Shah 38
    M. Haque Not out 37
    T. Islam lbw Shah 0
    M. Mahmudullah c Sohail b Shah 0
    M.M. Ali b Shah 0
    L.K. Das Not out 0
    Extras 1w, 1
    Total 45.0 Overs 126 - 6
    Full Batting Card

    pakistan BOWLING CARD

    Bowler O M R W
    S.S. Afridi 11 2 35 0
    M. Abbas 11.4 5 20 0
    N. Shah 8.2 2 26 4
    Yasir 11 2 33 2
    Shafiq 3 0 12 0
    Full Bowling Card

