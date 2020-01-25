Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez struck unbeaten half centuries as Pakistan cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second T20I in Lahore, clinching a series win with one to play.

The recently recalled Hafeez hit 67 from 49 balls, while the No 1 ranked T20 batsman in the world, Babar, cracked 66 off 44 deliveries as the pair put on 131 together to chase down the Tigers' total in 16.4 overs.

In the absence of the banned Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, who pulled out of the tour due to security concerns, Bangladesh's top-order struggled to 136-6 from their 20 overs.

Tamim Iqbal at least struck 65 at the top of the order for Bangladesh, as they again elected to bat first after winning the toss, but he used up 53 balls in doing so and there was no late-innings flurry of boundaries to fire the visitors up to a competitive total.

Pakistan's inexperienced pace trio of Mohammad Hasnain (2-20), Shaheen Afridi (1-22) and Haris Rauf (1-27) combined to bowl 12 overs, conceding only 69 runs between them and sharing four wickets.

In reply, Shafiul Islam (1-27) was Bangladesh's lone successful bowler when he had Ahsan Ali out for a duck - caught at mid-off - but then Babar and Hafeez took charge.

Thirty-nine-year-old Hafeez completed his half century with two successive fours off Shafiul in the 13th over, while Babar joined him in the 14th, two balls before wicketkeeper Liton Das dropped Hafeez to all but end Bangladesh's hopes.

Pakistan will be eyeing a 3-0 clean sweep by winning the final T20I on Monday, needing a series whitewash to ensure they stay No 1 in the world T20 rankings.

The tour was only finalised when Bangladesh agreed to split the T20 series and the two ICC World Test Championship matches in three phases, due to security concerns.

Bangladesh return to Pakistan for a Test in Rawalpindi from February 7-11, then after a break of almost two months, they will play an ODI and the second Test in Karachi from April 3-9.