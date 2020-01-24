Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Shoaib Malik made an impressive return to T20 cricket, scoring a half-century to carry Pakistan to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I of their three-match series in Lahore.

Shoaib scored 58 not out from 45 balls, with five fours, on his comeback to the T20 team following six defeats in seven for Pakistan without him.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam - the No 1 ranked T20 batsman in the world - was out for his first duck in T20 internationals as he was caught behind second ball, but Shoaib steered the team to their 142-run target with three balls to spare.

Pakistan are looking to whitewash Bangladesh 3-0 in the series in order to retain their world No 1 ranking in T20 cricket.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Bangladesh struggled 141-5 against Pakistan's impressive, young pace attack and legspinner Shadab Khan (1-26).

Tigers opening pair Mohammad Naim (43) and Tamim Iqbal (39) featured in a 71-run stand, but used up all of 11 overs getting there on a slow track where batsmen struggled for timing.

Tamim was run out in the 11th over, while Naim holed out in the deep in the 15th over off Shadab. Pakistani quicks Shaheen Afridi (1-23) and debutant Haris Rauf (1-32) then bowled well in the death overs and never allowed Bangladesh to accelerate.

Haris, who impressed selectors with his pace in the Big Bash League, claimed his first international wicket when he had Afif Hossain (9) clean bowled in the 18th over.

In reply, after Pakistan lost Babar without scoring, another debutant, Ahsan Ali, scored a fine 36, batting nicely with Shoaib after Mohammad Hafeez came and went for 17 in his first T20I since November 2018.

Ahsan ultimately holed out at long-off in the 12th over, while Shafiul Islam (2-27) did for Iftikhar Ahmed (16) and Al-Amin Hossain (1-18) added Imad Wasim (6) in the penultimate over, but the result was never in doubt as Shoaib serenely went through to fifty.

The second T20I will be played on Saturday before Bangladesh's first phase of the tour to Pakistan ends on Monday with the third and final game.

The tour was only finalised when Bangladesh agreed to split the T20 series and the two ICC World Test Championship matches in three phases. Bangladesh will return for the first Test in Rawalpindi from February 7-11. After a break of almost two months, Bangladesh will play an ODI and the second Test in Karachi from April 3-9.