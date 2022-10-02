Cricket Match
Pakistan
5-1 (1.0 ov)
England
209-3
Pakistan vs England
|Pakistan 1st
|5-1 (1.0 ov)
|England 1st
|209-3 (20.0 ov)
|Pakistan need 205 runs to win from 19.0 overs
Pakistan 1st Innings5-1
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M. Rizwan
|Not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|M.B. Azam (c)
|c Brook b Woakes
|4
|4
|1
|0
|100.00
|S.M. Khan
|Not out
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|0
|Total
|1.0 Overs, 1 wkts
|5
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Woakes
|0.5
|0
|5
|0
|6.00
England 1st Innings209-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|P.D. Salt
|run out (Khan)
|20
|12
|3
|0
|166.67
|A.D. Hales
|lbw Hasnain
|18
|13
|3
|0
|138.46
|D.J. Malan
|Not out
|78
|47
|8
|3
|165.96
|B.M. Duckett
|run out (Rizwan)
|30
|19
|3
|1
|157.89
|H.C. Brook
|Not out
|46
|29
|1
|4
|158.62
|Extras
|1 4b, 3lb
|17
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 3 wkts
|209
Fall of Wickets
- 39 Hales 4.1ov
- 39 Salt 4.3ov
- 101 Duckett 9.5ov
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd Oct 2022
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- Umpires
- A Raza, A Yaqoob
- TV Umpire
- R Riaz
- Match Referee
- M J Malik
- Reserve Umpire
- F K Afridi
Live Commentary
-
0.6
OUT! Caught. Chris Woakes to Babar Azam. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover, caught by Brook.
-
0.5
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.4
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Babar Azam. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
0.3
Chris Woakes to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Brook.
-
0.2
Chris Woakes to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Hales.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Chris Woakes to Mohammad Rizwan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brook.
-
19.6
Muhammad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Off cutter half volley, middle stump deep in crease flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Nawaz. That brings the first innings to a close. England has posted a massive 209 on the board for losing three wickets. Malan played a sensational knock and remains unbeaten on 78, and Brook supported him well at the other end. Pakistan dropped plenty of chances on the field. Will they chase this down and win the series? Let's see. Join us for the chase in a while.
-
19.5
Muhammad Wasim to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
19.4
SIX! Muhammad Wasim to Harry Brook. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
-
19.3
Muhammad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Full toss, outside off stump deep in crease driving, thick edge to short third man for 1 run, shy attempt by Rauf.
-
19.2
FOUR! Muhammad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
19.1
SIX! Muhammad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
18.6
Haris Rauf to Harry Brook. Length ball, middle stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Ali.
-
18.5
Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
18.4
Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
18.3
Haris Rauf to Harry Brook. Half volley, to leg deep in crease flick, inside edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
18.2
APPEAL! Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
18.1
Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for 2 runs, dropped catch by Wasim.
-
17.6
Muhammad Hasnain to Dawid Malan. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
17.5
SIX! Muhammad Hasnain to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
17.4
FOUR! Muhammad Hasnain to Dawid Malan. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Top shot!
-
17.4
Wide Muhammad Hasnain to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
17.3
Muhammad Hasnain to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
17.2
Muhammad Hasnain to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run.
-
17.1
Muhammad Hasnain to Dawid Malan. Off cutter short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Gloved to short leg for no runs.
-
16.6
SIX! Muhammad Wasim to Harry Brook. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
-
16.5
Muhammad Wasim to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Shah.
-
16.4
Muhammad Wasim to Harry Brook. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
16.3
Muhammad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
16.2
FOUR! Muhammad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
16.1
Muhammad Wasim to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Azam.
-
15.6
Haris Rauf to Harry Brook. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim. Tidy over from Rauf.
-
15.5
Haris Rauf to Harry Brook. Off cutter length ball, off stump backing away driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
15.5
Wide Haris Rauf to Harry Brook. Length ball, to leg backing away Slog, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
15.4
Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
15.3
Haris Rauf to Harry Brook. Slower length ball, middle stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for 1 run, dropped catch by Azam.
-
15.2
Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
-
15.1
Haris Rauf to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Shah.
-
14.6
Muhammad Hasnain to Harry Brook. Short, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
14.5
Muhammad Hasnain to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Rizwan.
-
14.4
Muhammad Hasnain to Dawid Malan. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
14.3
Muhammad Hasnain to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, leading edge to cover for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
14.2
Muhammad Hasnain to Harry Brook. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
14.1
Muhammad Hasnain to Dawid Malan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Ali.
-
13.6
FOUR! Iftikhar Ahmed to Harry Brook. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
13.5
Iftikhar Ahmed to Harry Brook. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
13.4
SIX! Iftikhar Ahmed to Harry Brook. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Into the crowd it goes!
-
13.3
Iftikhar Ahmed to Harry Brook. Off break full toss, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.
-
13.2
Iftikhar Ahmed to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
13.1
Iftikhar Ahmed to Harry Brook. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
-
12.6
FOUR! Muhammad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, past third man for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Hasnain.
-
12.5
FOUR! Muhammad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
12.4
Muhammad Wasim to Harry Brook. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
-
12.3
Muhammad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
12.2
Muhammad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs.
-
12.1
Muhammad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Shah.
-
11.6
Iftikhar Ahmed to Harry Brook. Off break length ball, off stump backing away driving, missed past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Rizwan. A mis-field spoils a good over.
-
11.5
Iftikhar Ahmed to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to mid off for 1 run, dropped catch by Azam.
-
11.4
Iftikhar Ahmed to Harry Brook. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
11.3
Iftikhar Ahmed to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
11.2
Iftikhar Ahmed to Harry Brook. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
11.1
Iftikhar Ahmed to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.