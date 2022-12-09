Cricket Match
Pakistan
England
126-2 (21.0 ov)
Pakistan vs England
England 1st Innings126-2
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Z. Crawley
|b Ahmed
|19
|37
|3
|0
|51.35
|B.M. Duckett
|lbw Ahmed
|63
|49
|9
|1
|128.57
|O.J.D. Pope
|Not out
|40
|38
|4
|0
|105.26
|J.E. Root
|Not out
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|3lb
|3
|Total
|21.0 Overs, 2 wkts
|126
Fall of Wickets
- 38 Crawley 8.5ov
- 117 Duckett 18.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|F. Ashraf
|4
|1
|16
|0
|4.00
|M. Ali
|6
|1
|29
|0
|4.83
|A. Ahmed
|6.1
|0
|43
|2
|6.97
|Z. Mehmood
|4
|0
|33
|0
|8.25
Match Details
- Date
- 9th - 13th Dec 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Multan Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- A S Dar, M Erasmus
- TV Umpire
- J S Wilson
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- R Riaz
Live Commentary
-
20.6
Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Flipper length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salman.
-
20.5
Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Flipper length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
20.4
Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Flipper length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
20.3
Abrar Ahmed to Joe Root. Flipper length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.
-
20.2
Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.
-
20.1
Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Shafique.
-
19.6
Zahid Mehmood to Joe Root. Googly length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
19.5
Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
19.4
Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
19.3
FOUR! Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
19.2
Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
19.1
Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salman.
-
18.6
OUT! L.B.W. Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, hit pad.
-
18.5
Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
18.4
Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Googly length ball, down leg side on the back foot Scoop, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shafique.
-
18.3
Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
18.2
Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
18.1
APPEAL! Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Flipper half volley, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rizwan, appeal made for L.B.W. Duckett survives once again.
-
17.6
Zahid Mehmood to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Salman.
-
17.5
FOUR! Zahid Mehmood to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
17.4
SIX! Zahid Mehmood to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
-
17.3
Zahid Mehmood to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot Scoop, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
17.2
Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
17.1
FOUR! Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.
-
16.6
FOUR! Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.
-
16.5
Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
16.4
FOUR! Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Flipper length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
16.3
Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Mehmood.
-
16.2
Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.
-
16.1
Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.
-
15.6
Zahid Mehmood to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, hit body to short leg for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
15.5
Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
15.4
Zahid Mehmood to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
15.3
Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner half volley, off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz, fielded by Shafique.
-
15.2
Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the track pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
15.1
Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
14.6
Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track slog sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
14.5
FOUR! Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump down the track flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
14.4
Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, top edge in the air uncontrolled to deep backward square leg for 3 runs, mis-fielded by Shafique, run save by Shafique.
-
14.3
Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.
-
14.2
Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Shafique.
-
14.1
Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner full toss, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.
-
13.6
Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
13.5
APPEAL! Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, Gloved to silly point for no runs, fielded by Salman, appeal made for L.B.W. Gloved it.
-
13.4
Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
13.3
Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
13.2
Zahid Mehmood to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salman.
-
13.1
Zahid Mehmood to Ben Duckett. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, run save by ul-Haq, fielded by Ali.
-
12.6
Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Salman.
-
12.5
Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
12.4
Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ashraf.
-
12.3
Abrar Ahmed to Ollie Pope. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
12.2
Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Googly full toss, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.
-
12.1
Abrar Ahmed to Ben Duckett. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
11.6
Mohammad Ali to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Salman.
-
11.5
Mohammad Ali to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, run save by Ahmed.
-
11.4
Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Mehmood.
-
11.3
FOUR! Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
11.2
Mohammad Ali to Ollie Pope. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Ashraf, fielded by Shakeel.
-
11.1
Mohammad Ali to Ollie Pope. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ashraf.