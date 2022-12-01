Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

 

In Play
Badge

England

30-0  (4.0 ov)

Pakistan vs England

SUMMARY
England 1st 28-0 (3.3 ov)
England 1st Innings28-0

england Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
Z. Crawley Not out 16 12 3 0 133.33
B.M. Duckett Not out 12 12 2 0 100.00
Extras 2b 2
Total 3.3 Overs, 0 wkts 28
To Bat: 
O.J.D. Pope,
J.E. Root,
H.C. Brook,
B.A. Stokes,
W.G. Jacks,
L.S. Livingstone,
M.J. Leach,
O.E. Robinson,
J.M. Anderson

Fall of Wickets

Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
N. Shah 2 0 16 0 8.00
M. Ali 1.3 0 10 0 6.67

Match Details

Date
1st - 5th Dec 2022
Toss
England won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A Raza, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
M Erasmus
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
A Yaqoob

Live Commentary

Last Updated: December 1, 2022 5:17am

  •  

    3.6

    Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    3.5

    Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    3.4

    Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shah.

  •  

    3.3

    Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

  •  

    3.2

    FOUR! Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    3.1

    Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rizwan, fielded by Shakeel.

  •  

    2.6

    Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    2.5

    Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    2.4

    Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    2.3

    APPEAL! Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, hit pad to first slip for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    2.2

    Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shafique.

  •  

    2.1

    APPEAL! Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Shakeel, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    1.6

    Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Shakeel.

  •  

    1.5

    Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

  •  

    1.4

    Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    1.3

    Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    1.2

    Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    1.1

    FOUR! Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Shakeel.

  •  

    0.6

    Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

  •  

    0.5

    FOUR! Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.4

    FOUR! Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.3

    Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mehmood.

  •  

    0.2

    FOUR! Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

  •  

    0.1

    NEW BALL. Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Full Commentary