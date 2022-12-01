Pakistan vs England

Cricket Match
England 1st Innings28-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Z. Crawley
|Not out
|16
|12
|3
|0
|133.33
|B.M. Duckett
|Not out
|12
|12
|2
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2b
|2
|Total
|3.3 Overs, 0 wkts
|28
Match Details
- Date
- 1st - 5th Dec 2022
- Toss
- England won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
- Umpires
- A Raza, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- A Yaqoob
Live Commentary
-
3.6
Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
3.5
Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rauf.
-
3.4
Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shah.
-
3.3
Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.
-
3.2
FOUR! Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
3.1
Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rizwan, fielded by Shakeel.
-
2.6
Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
2.5
Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
2.4
Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
2.3
APPEAL! Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, hit pad to first slip for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
2.2
Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shafique.
-
2.1
APPEAL! Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Shakeel, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
1.6
Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Shakeel.
-
1.5
Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.
-
1.4
Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rauf.
-
1.3
Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
1.2
Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
1.1
FOUR! Mohammad Ali to Ben Duckett. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Shakeel.
-
0.6
Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.
-
0.5
FOUR! Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
0.4
FOUR! Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.
-
0.3
Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Mehmood.
-
0.2
FOUR! Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Naseem Shah to Zak Crawley. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.