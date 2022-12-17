Cricket Match
Pakistan
145-3 (34.2 ov)
England
Pakistan vs England
|Pakistan 1st
|145-3 (34.2 ov)
|Pakistan are 145 for 3
Pakistan 1st Innings145-3
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|A. Shafique
|lbw Leach
|8
|18
|2
|0
|44.44
|S.M. Khan
|c Leach b Wood
|30
|37
|5
|0
|81.08
|A. Ali
|c Foakes b Robinson
|45
|68
|6
|0
|66.18
|M.B. Azam (c)
|Not out
|43
|58
|6
|0
|74.14
|S. Shakeel
|Not out
|13
|28
|2
|0
|46.43
|Extras
|3nb, 1b, 2lb
|6
|Total
|34.2 Overs, 3 wkts
|145
Fall of Wickets
- 18 Shafique 5.2ov
- 46 Khan 12.3ov
- 117 Ali 25.2ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|O.E. Robinson
|8
|1
|31
|1
|3.88
|Leach
|15
|2
|58
|1
|3.87
|Wood
|5.5
|1
|15
|1
|2.57
|R. Ahmed
|5
|0
|37
|0
|7.40
Match Details
- Date
- 17th - 21st Dec 2022
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- National Stadium, Dhaka
- Umpires
- A Raza, J S Wilson
- TV Umpire
- M Erasmus
- Match Referee
- A J Pycroft
- Reserve Umpire
- A Yaqoob
Live Commentary
-
34.3
Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
34.2
Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
34.1
Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
33.6
Mark Wood to Saud Shakeel. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
33.5
Mark Wood to Saud Shakeel. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
33.4
Mark Wood to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.
-
33.3
Mark Wood to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.
-
33.2
Mark Wood to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
33.1
Mark Wood to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
-
32.6
Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, shy attempt by Pope, fielded by Foakes.
-
32.5
Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brook.
-
32.4
APPEAL! Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes, appeal made for Stumped.
-
32.3
Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
32.2
Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
-
32.1
Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
31.6
Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brook.
-
31.5
Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brook.
-
31.4
FOUR! Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
31.3
Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
31.2
Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
31.1
Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
30.6
Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
30.5
Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Brook.
-
30.4
Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brook.
-
30.3
Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
30.2
Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brook.
-
30.1
Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
29.6
Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
29.5
Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.
-
29.4
Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
29.3
Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
29.2
Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
29.1
Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
-
28.6
Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Robinson.
-
28.5
Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
28.4
Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
28.3
Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
28.2
Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.
-
28.1
Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.
-
27.6
FOUR! Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
27.5
FOUR! Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
27.4
Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
27.3
Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
-
27.2
Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
27.1
Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.
-
26.6
Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Foakes, fielded by Duckett.
-
26.5
Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Duckett.
-
26.4
Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.
-
26.3
Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brook.
-
26.2
Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.
-
26.1
Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
25.6
Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Leach.
-
25.5
Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.
-
25.4
Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wood.
-
25.4
No ball Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg and it was a no ball.
-
25.3
Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.
-
25.2
OUT! Caught. Ollie Robinson to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved, caught by Foakes. Strangled down the leg and that will be Lunch on Day 1. Azhar and Babar had rebuilt a partnership after losing two early wickets in this session. England finally gets a breakthrough on the last ball of the session. Join us for the post-Lunch session in another 40 minutes.
-
25.1
Ollie Robinson to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
24.6
Rehan Ahmed to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Leach.
-
24.5
Rehan Ahmed to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Wood.
-
24.4
Rehan Ahmed to Azhar Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Wood.
-
24.3
Rehan Ahmed to Azhar Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.
-
24.2
Rehan Ahmed to Azhar Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
24.1
FOUR! Rehan Ahmed to Azhar Ali. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.