Day 1 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

145-3 (34.2 ov)

In Play
Badge

England

 

Pakistan are 145 for 3

Pakistan vs England

SUMMARY
Pakistan 1st 145-3 (34.2 ov)
Pakistan are 145 for 3

Pakistan 1st Innings145-3

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
A. Shafique lbw Leach 8 18 2 0 44.44
S.M. Khan c Leach b Wood 30 37 5 0 81.08
A. Ali c Foakes b Robinson 45 68 6 0 66.18
M.B. Azam (c) Not out 43 58 6 0 74.14
S. Shakeel Not out 13 28 2 0 46.43
Extras 3nb, 1b, 2lb 6
Total 34.2 Overs, 3 wkts 145
To Bat: 
M. Rizwan,
A.A. Salman,
F. Ashraf,
M. Wasim,
N. Ali,
A. Ahmed

Fall of Wickets

  1. 18 Shafique 5.2ov
  2. 46 Khan 12.3ov
  3. 117 Ali 25.2ov
England Bowling
O M R W Econ
O.E. Robinson 8 1 31 1 3.88
Leach 15 2 58 1 3.87
Wood 5.5 1 15 1 2.57
R. Ahmed 5 0 37 0 7.40

Match Details

Date
17th - 21st Dec 2022
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
National Stadium, Dhaka
Umpires
A Raza, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
M Erasmus
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
A Yaqoob

Live Commentary

Last Updated: December 17, 2022 8:23am

  •  

    34.3

    Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

  •  

    34.2

    Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    34.1

    Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    33.6

    Mark Wood to Saud Shakeel. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    33.5

    Mark Wood to Saud Shakeel. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    33.4

    Mark Wood to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    33.3

    Mark Wood to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

  •  

    33.2

    Mark Wood to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    33.1

    Mark Wood to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    32.6

    Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, shy attempt by Pope, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    32.5

    Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    32.4

    APPEAL! Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Foakes, appeal made for Stumped.

  •  

    32.3

    Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    32.2

    Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    32.1

    Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    31.6

    Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    31.5

    Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Reverse Swing-In length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    31.4

    FOUR! Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    31.3

    Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    31.2

    Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    31.1

    Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    30.6

    Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    30.5

    Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by Brook.

  •  

    30.4

    Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    30.3

    Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    30.2

    Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    30.1

    Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    29.6

    Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    29.5

    Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

  •  

    29.4

    Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    29.3

    Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    29.2

    Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    29.1

    Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    28.6

    Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    28.5

    Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    28.4

    Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    28.3

    Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    28.2

    Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.

  •  

    28.1

    Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ahmed.

  •  

    27.6

    FOUR! Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    27.5

    FOUR! Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

  •  

    27.4

    Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    27.3

    Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

  •  

    27.2

    Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    27.1

    Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

  •  

    26.6

    Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Foakes, fielded by Duckett.

  •  

    26.5

    Jack Leach to Saud Shakeel. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Duckett.

  •  

    26.4

    Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    26.3

    Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Brook.

  •  

    26.2

    Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

  •  

    26.1

    Jack Leach to Babar Azam. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

  •  

    25.6

    Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    25.5

    Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.

  •  

    25.4

    Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    25.4

    No ball Ollie Robinson to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg and it was a no ball.

  •  

    25.3

    Ollie Robinson to Saud Shakeel. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Fended, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

  • 25.2

    OUT! Caught. Ollie Robinson to Azhar Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved, caught by Foakes. Strangled down the leg and that will be Lunch on Day 1. Azhar and Babar had rebuilt a partnership after losing two early wickets in this session. England finally gets a breakthrough on the last ball of the session. Join us for the post-Lunch session in another 40 minutes.

  •  

    25.1

    Ollie Robinson to Azhar Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    24.6

    Rehan Ahmed to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Leach.

  •  

    24.5

    Rehan Ahmed to Babar Azam. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    24.4

    Rehan Ahmed to Azhar Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Wood.

  •  

    24.3

    Rehan Ahmed to Azhar Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

  •  

    24.2

    Rehan Ahmed to Azhar Ali. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    24.1

    FOUR! Rehan Ahmed to Azhar Ali. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

