Cricket Match
Pakistan
33-0 (6.4 ov)
Namibia
Pakistan vs Namibia
|Pakistan 1st
|30-0 (6.1 ov)
|Pakistan are 33 for 0 with 13.2 overs left
Pakistan 1st Innings30-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M. Rizwan
|Not out
|9
|19
|1
|0
|47.37
|M.B. Azam (c)
|Not out
|24
|21
|3
|0
|114.29
|Extras
|0
|Total
|6.1 Overs, 0 wkts
|30
Fall of Wickets
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|R. Trumpelmann
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1.00
|Wiese
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.50
|J.J. Smit
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
|J.N. Frylinck
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6.00
|B. Shikongo
|0.2
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Match Details
- Date
- 2nd Nov 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sheikh Zayed Stadium
- Umpires
- C M Brown, C B Gaffaney
- TV Umpire
- P R Reiffel
- Match Referee
- J J Crowe
- Reserve Umpire
- R K Illingworth
Live Commentary
-
6.4
Ben Shikongo to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to long on for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Wiese, fielded by Frylinck.
-
6.3
Ben Shikongo to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Frylinck.
-
6.2
Ben Shikongo to Mohammad Rizwan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to short leg for no runs.
-
6.1
Ben Shikongo to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Frylinck.
-
5.6
Jan Frylinck to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Williams, fielded by Erasmus.
-
5.5
Jan Frylinck to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Shikongo.
-
5.4
FOUR! Jan Frylinck to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
-
5.3
Jan Frylinck to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Erasmus, mis-fielded by Green, fielded by Shikongo.
-
5.2
Jan Frylinck to Mohammad Rizwan. Short, off stump down the track pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
5.1
Jan Frylinck to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, off stump no foot movement pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
4.6
JJ Smit to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Erasmus.
-
4.5
FOUR! JJ Smit to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
4.4
APPEAL! JJ Smit to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot slog sweeping, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Baard, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
4.3
JJ Smit to Babar Azam. Length ball, down leg side down the track pushing, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Baard, fielded by Frylinck.
-
4.2
JJ Smit to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
4.1
FOUR! JJ Smit to Babar Azam. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
3.6
David Wiese to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Baard, fielded by Green.
-
3.5
David Wiese to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
3.4
David Wiese to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, run save by Loftie-Eaton.
-
3.3
FOUR! David Wiese to Babar Azam. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Exquisite shot.
-
3.2
David Wiese to Babar Azam. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
3.1
David Wiese to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 2 runs, run save by Williams, fielded by Baard.
-
2.6
Ruben Trumpelmann to Babar Azam. Back of a length, to leg down the track driving, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Frylinck.
-
2.5
APPEAL! Ruben Trumpelmann to Babar Azam. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Loftie-Eaton, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
2.4
Ruben Trumpelmann to Babar Azam. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, to first slip for no runs, run save by Smit.
-
2.3
Ruben Trumpelmann to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Erasmus.
-
2.2
Ruben Trumpelmann to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Loftie-Eaton.
-
2.1
Ruben Trumpelmann to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Baard.
-
1.6
David Wiese to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams. Namibian bowlers are swinging the ball very well.
-
1.5
David Wiese to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Baard.
-
1.4
David Wiese to Mohammad Rizwan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Trumpelmann.
-
1.3
David Wiese to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
1.2
David Wiese to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, well timed to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Erasmus, shy attempt by Williams, fielded by Green.
-
1.1
David Wiese to Babar Azam. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Williams.
-
0.6
Ruben Trumpelmann to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.5
Ruben Trumpelmann to Mohammad Rizwan. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
0.4
Ruben Trumpelmann to Mohammad Rizwan. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
0.3
Ruben Trumpelmann to Mohammad Rizwan. Out-swinging length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Green.
-
0.2
Ruben Trumpelmann to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Ruben Trumpelmann to Mohammad Rizwan. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Baard.