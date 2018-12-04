Cricket Match

Day 2 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

139-3
Close
Badge

New Zealand

274  (116.1 ov)

Pakistan trail New Zealand by 135 runs with 7 wickets remaining

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Azhar Ali leads Pakistan recovery in deciding Test against New Zealand

Azhar Ali led Pakistan's recovery and was 62no at stumps

Azhar Ali struck a fighting half-century to help Pakistan recover to 139-3 at close on the second day of the third Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

It marked a good recovery from 17-2 after Kiwi pace bowler Trent Boult ripped out openers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammed Hafeez, who later announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Azhar was unbeaten on 62 at the close having shared a dogged, unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 54 with Asad Shafiq, who will resume on 26.

Pakistan are still 135 runs adrift of New Zealand's first-innings total of 274 in which BJ Watling made a gutsy and vital 77 not out.

The three-match series is tied at 1-1 after New Zealand won the first Test in Abu Dhabi by four runs before Pakistan bounced back with an innings-and-16-run win in the second in Dubai.

Live Test Cricket

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

December 14, 2018, 9:55pm


Azhar remains key for Pakistan if they are to build any kind of first-innings lead.

The 33-year-old dropped anchor and found the boundary just four times as he crawled through to his 32nd Test half-century. His 62 not out was carved painstakingly from 169 deliveries as the Pakistan scoring rate struggled to rise above two an over.

The equally-experienced Shafiq hit the same number of fours in his 26 which has so far occupied 85 balls.

Match Details

Date
3rd - 7th Dec 2018
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
P R Reiffel, I J Gould
TV Umpire
B N J Oxenford
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
A Raza

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I. ul-Haq c Southee b Boult 9
M. Hafeez c Southee b Boult 0
A. Ali Not out 62
H. Sohail c Watling b Southee 34
A. Shafiq Not out 26
Extras 1nb, 1b, 6lb 8
Total 61.0 Overs 139 - 3
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Southee 12 3 27 1
Boult 14 4 39 2
C. de Grandhomme 9 2 17 0
A.Y. Patel 14 3 33 0
W.E.R. Somerville 12 5 16 0
Full Bowling Card

