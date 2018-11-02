Pakistan vs New Zealand

Mohammad Hafeez smashed the winning boundary as Pakistan wrapped up an 11th T20I series victory in a row after beating New Zealand by six wickets in Dubai on Friday night.

Hafeez (34no off 21 balls) crunched Black Caps seamer Adam Milne over cover as Pakistan reached their target of 154 with two balls remaining.

Teenage seamer Shaheen Afridi (3-20) helped limit New Zealand to 153-7 after Colin Munro (44 off 28) had powered the Black Caps to 50-0 inside six overs.

Babar Azam (40), Asif Ali (38) and Fakhar Zaman (24) then chipped in with the bat and, although the visitors stifled the run rate and took the game deep, Hafeez's cameo put Pakistan 2-0 up with one match to play, in Dubai, on Sunday.

Shaheen, 18, had earlier dismissed Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson (37), opener Glenn Phillips (5) and wicketkeeper Tim Seifert (11) during his four overs, in which he bowled 12 dot balls.

Corey Anderson, though, lifted New Zealand up to a reasonable total with an unbeaten 44 from 25 balls, the all-rounder particularly harsh on Hasan Ali (0-43 from three overs).

Fakhar fell to a superb one-handed catch from a diving Williamson at mid-off in the fifth over of Pakistan's reply but Babar and Ali then shared a 56-run stand to leave Sarfraz Ahmed's men requiring 58 from seven overs.

Munro and Ish Sodhi strangled Pakistan's scoring, only for veteran Hafeez to hammer two sixes and then dash New Zealand's hopes of taking the series to a decider.

Pakistan needed seven from Milne's final over but after the paceman had Shoaib Malik (10) caught second ball, Hafeez scurried through for two from the third delivery and then belted the fourth to the fence.