Pakistan vs New Zealand

Yasir Shah took 10 wickets on day three as Pakistan took control of the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai.

The 32-year-old spinner took 8-41 as New Zealand slipped from 50-0 to 90 all out in their first innings, before adding both scalps as the Black Caps closed on 131-2 following on, still 197 behind.

Responding to Pakistan's 418-5, New Zealand began brightly through Jeet Raval (31) and Tom Latham (22) - Yasir removed Raval in the 22nd over and sparked the collapse with a superb triple-wicket maiden as he accounted for Latham, Ross Taylor (0) and Henry Nicholls (0) in the 28th over.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was left unbeaten on 28 after seeing six of his team-mates record ducks - but was dismissed by Yasir second time around, given caught behind on review as his second-wicket stand of 56 with Latham was ended.

Yasir also had Raval (2) stumped before Taylor (48 not out) combined with Latham (44no) for an unbeaten 65-run partnership by stumps.