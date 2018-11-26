Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

418-5 (167.0 ov)
Close
Badge

New Zealand

90 & 131-2

New Zealand trail Pakistan by 197 runs with 8 wickets remaining

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Yasir Shah takes 10 wickets in the day for Pakistan; New Zealand skittled for 90

Yasir Shah took 8-41 as New Zealand collapsed from 50-0 to 90 all out in Dubai

Yasir Shah took 10 wickets on day three as Pakistan took control of the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

The 32-year-old spinner took 8-41 as New Zealand slipped from 50-0 to 90 all out in their first innings, before adding both scalps as the Black Caps closed on 131-2 following on, still 197 behind.

Responding to Pakistan's 418-5, New Zealand began brightly through Jeet Raval (31) and Tom Latham (22) - Yasir removed Raval in the 22nd over and sparked the collapse with a superb triple-wicket maiden as he accounted for Latham, Ross Taylor (0) and Henry Nicholls (0) in the 28th over.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was left unbeaten on 28 after seeing six of his team-mates record ducks - but was dismissed by Yasir second time around, given caught behind on review as his second-wicket stand of 56 with Latham was ended.

Yasir also had Raval (2) stumped before Taylor (48 not out) combined with Latham (44no) for an unbeaten 65-run partnership by stumps.

Match Details

Date
24th - 28th Nov 2018
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
P R Reiffel, B N J Oxenford
TV Umpire
I J Gould
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
J.A. Raval s Ahmed b Shah 2
T.W.M. Latham Not out 44
K.S. Williamson c Ahmed b Shah 30
L.R.P.L. Taylor Not out 49
Extras 4b, 2lb 6
Total 43.0 Overs 131 - 2
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Abbas 4 1 11 0
H. Ali 5 3 5 0
Yasir 15 2 65 2
Hafeez 3 1 6 0
M.B. Asif 14 1 30 0
H. Sohail 2 0 8 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK