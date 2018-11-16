Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

59-2
Close
Badge

New Zealand

153  (66.3 ov)

Pakistan trail New Zealand by 94 runs with 8 wickets remaining

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Pakistan bundle out New Zealand for 153 on day one of first Test in Abu Dhabi

Yasir Shah took three wickets as New Zealand were bowled out in 66.3 overs

Pakistan bossed day one of the first Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi after skittling the Black Caps for 153.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah took three wickets and Mohammad Abbas, Haris Sohail and Hasan Ali picked up two apiece as only New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (63) passed 28.

The visitors recovered from 39-3 to 111-3 as Williamson and Henry Nicholls (28) put on 72 for the fourth wicket but Nicholls' exit triggered a collapse of seven wickets for 42 runs.

Williamson - who elected to bat - was caught off Hasan gloving down the leg side as New Zealand subsided to the lowest-ever total in the first innings of a Test in Abu Dhabi - Sri Lanka having held the previous record with 197.

Pakistan then lost both openers, Imam-ul-Haq (6) and Mohammad Hafeez (20), with the score on 27, Williamson claiming catches at gully and short midwicket respectively.

But Haris (22no) and Azhar Ali (10no) saw Pakistan to 59-2 by stumps, a deficit of 94 runs.

Match Details

Date
16th - 20th Nov 2018
Toss
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, I J Gould
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I. ul-Haq c Williamson b de Grandhomme 6
M. Hafeez c Williamson b Boult 20
A. Ali Not out 10
H. Sohail Not out 22
Extras 1lb 1
Total 23.0 Overs 59 - 2
Full Batting Card

new zealand BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Boult 6 2 20 1
C. de Grandhomme 8 4 17 1
A.Y. Patel 6 2 13 0
N Wagner 3 0 8 0
Full Bowling Card

