Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

166-3
Result
Badge

New Zealand

119

Pakistan win by 47 runs

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Babar Azam breaks T20 record in Pakistan win against New Zealand

Babar Azam broke the T20I record previously held by India's Virat Kohli

Pakistan's Babar Azam became the fastest batsman to reach 1,000 T20I runs as he helped to seal a 3-0 series whitewash against New Zealand.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Azam top-scored with 79 from 58 balls as Pakistan posted 166-3 in the final match of the series in Dubai and went on to complete a 47-run victory after a dramatic New Zealand collapse.

The batsman reached the 1,000-run landmark in his 26th innings - one fewer than the previous record holder, India's Virat Kohli.

Shadab Khan all but ended New Zealand's hopes with two wickets in three balls

Pakistan, who already held an unassailable lead in the series, lost Fakhar Zaman (11) early on before Azam shared a partnership of 94 with Mohammad Hafeez.

Hafeez smashed an unbeaten 53 from 34 deliveries, with Shoaib Malik adding a swift 19 and Colin de Grandhomme picking up two wickets for New Zealand.

v

Live Test Cricket

Sri Lanka vs England

November 6, 2018, 4:00am


Remote Record

The Black Caps lost two early wickets, but seemed to be on course to challenge Pakistan's total after skipper Kane Williamson struck 60 off 38 balls.

Williamson added 83 with Glenn Phillips (26) but, once Shadab Khan (3-30) had removed both batsmen in the space of three deliveries, the visitors' hopes quickly evaporated.

Kane Williamson's innings of 60 was not enough for New Zealand as they lost to Pakistan in Dubai

Syed Wasim and Waqas Maqsood collected two wickets apiece as New Zealand tumbled to 119 all out in 16.5 overs - their sixth consecutive T20I defeat.

Match Details

Date
4th Nov 2018
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A Yaqoob, R Riaz
TV Umpire
S Raza
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
T R Sheikh

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
G.D. Phillips b Khan 26
C. Munro b Ashraf 2
C. de Grandhomme run out (Shinwari) 6
K.S. Williamson c Azam b Khan 60
M.S. Chapman s Ahmed b Wasim 2
L.R.P.L. Taylor c Ahmed b Khan 7
T.L. Seifert b Wasim 0
I.S. Sodhi Not out 11
L.H. Ferguson c Ahmed b Maqsood 1
S.H.A. Rance b Maqsood 1
Extras 1w, 2lb 3
Total All Out, 16.5 Overs 119
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Hafeez 2 0 8 0
F. Ashraf 2 0 6 1
S.I. Wasim 4 0 28 2
U.K. Shinwari 3 0 24 0
W. Maqsood 1.5 0 21 2
S. Khan 4 0 30 3
Full Bowling Card

