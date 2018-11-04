Pakistan vs New Zealand

Pakistan's Babar Azam became the fastest batsman to reach 1,000 T20I runs as he helped to seal a 3-0 series whitewash against New Zealand.

Azam top-scored with 79 from 58 balls as Pakistan posted 166-3 in the final match of the series in Dubai and went on to complete a 47-run victory after a dramatic New Zealand collapse.

The batsman reached the 1,000-run landmark in his 26th innings - one fewer than the previous record holder, India's Virat Kohli.

Pakistan, who already held an unassailable lead in the series, lost Fakhar Zaman (11) early on before Azam shared a partnership of 94 with Mohammad Hafeez.

Hafeez smashed an unbeaten 53 from 34 deliveries, with Shoaib Malik adding a swift 19 and Colin de Grandhomme picking up two wickets for New Zealand.

The Black Caps lost two early wickets, but seemed to be on course to challenge Pakistan's total after skipper Kane Williamson struck 60 off 38 balls.

Williamson added 83 with Glenn Phillips (26) but, once Shadab Khan (3-30) had removed both batsmen in the space of three deliveries, the visitors' hopes quickly evaporated.

Syed Wasim and Waqas Maqsood collected two wickets apiece as New Zealand tumbled to 119 all out in 16.5 overs - their sixth consecutive T20I defeat.