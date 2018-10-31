Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

148-6
Result
Badge

New Zealand

146-6

Pakistan win by 2 runs

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Pakistan edge to a two-run victory over New Zealand in the opening T20I

Pakistan are the No 1 ranked T20I team in the world

Left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi defended 17 runs in the last over as Pakistan defeated New Zealand by two runs in a thrilling finish to the first T20I in Abu Dhabi.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The visitors needed six off the last delivery to tie the match but experienced batsman Ross Taylor managed just a boundary as the Black Caps - set 149 to win - finished at 146-6.

The victory gave Pakistan their seventh consecutive win since July and 15th in 17 T20Is this year.

v

Live Test Cricket

Sri Lanka vs England

November 6, 2018, 4:00am


Remote Record

Batting first, the home side lost in-form Babar Azam for seven in the third over while Sahibzada Farhan fell for one as they struggled to 10-2 before Mohammad Hafeez (45) and Asif Ali (24) lifted them with a 67-run third wicket stand.

Pakistan managed 81 runs in the last ten overs with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed chipping in with a 26-ball 34 which had three boundaries and a six.

Imad Wasim smashed a six and boundary in the last over to finish with 14 not out while Faheem Ashraf made 10 not out.

The first five overs of New Zealand's innings was dominated by opener Colin Munro's 42-ball 58 - in which he hit three sixes and six boundaries.

Mohammad Hafeez struck his highest T20I score in 10 innings

Munro opened up in style, hitting two sixes and a four off Imad Wasim greeting Hasan with a six and a boundary to bring New Zealand's fifty in just 5.4 overs.

But Pakistan dismissed Glenn Phillips (12), Munro, captain Kane Williamson (11) and Colin de Grandhomme (6) as New Zealand stuttered to 89-4.

Taylor finished 42 not out off 26 balls, with three boundaries but could not keep the run rate down as New Zealand fell agonisingly short.

The hosts, who are on a roll after whitewashing Australia 3-0 in Dubai on Sunday, hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with the last two matches in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.

Match Details

Date
31st Oct 2018
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Umpires
S Raza, A Yaqoob
TV Umpire
R Riaz
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
T R Sheikh

new zealand BATTING CARD

Batsman R
C. Munro c Ali b Khan 58
G.D. Phillips b Ali 12
K.S. Williamson c&b Wasim 11
C. de Grandhomme run out (Khan) 6
L.R.P.L. Taylor Not out 42
C.J. Anderson c Malik b Ali 9
T.L. Seifert b Ali 0
T.G. Southee Not out 5
Extras 1w, 2lb 3
Total 20.0 Overs 146 - 6
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.I. Wasim 4 0 26 1
F. Ashraf 2 0 15 0
H. Ali 4 0 35 3
Hafeez 3 0 13 0
S. Khan 4 0 26 1
S.S. Afridi 3 0 29 0
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK