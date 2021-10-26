Cricket Match
Pakistan
0-0 (0.1 ov)
New Zealand
134-8
Pakistan vs New Zealand
|New Zealand 1st
|134-8 (20.0 ov)
|Pakistan need 135 runs to win from 19.5 overs
New Zealand 1st Innings134-8
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M.J. Guptill
|b Rauf
|17
|20
|3
|0
|85.00
|D.J. Mitchell
|c Zaman b Wasim
|27
|20
|1
|2
|135.00
|K.S. Williamson (c)
|run out (Ali)
|25
|26
|2
|1
|96.15
|J.D.S. Neesham
|c Zaman b Hafeez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|50.00
|D.P. Conway
|c Azam b Rauf
|27
|24
|3
|0
|112.50
|G.D. Phillips
|c Ali b Rauf
|13
|15
|1
|0
|86.67
|T.L. Seifert
|c Hafeez b Afridi
|8
|8
|1
|0
|100.00
|M.J. Santner
|b Rauf
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120.00
|I.S. Sodhi
|Not out
|2
|2
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2nb, 1b, 5lb
|8
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 8 wkts
|134
- To Bat:
- T.G. Southee,
- T.A. Boult
Fall of Wickets
- 36 Guptill 5.2ov
- 54 Mitchell 8.2ov
- 56 Neesham 9.1ov
- 90 Williamson 13.1ov
- 116 Conway 17.1ov
- 116 Phillips 17.3ov
- 125 Seifert 18.6ov
- 134 Santner 19.6ov
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Afridi
|4
|1
|21
|1
|5.25
|S.I. Wasim
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6.00
|H. Ali
|3
|0
|26
|0
|8.67
|H. Rauf
|4
|0
|22
|4
|5.50
|S. Khan
|3
|0
|19
|0
|6.33
|Hafeez
|2
|0
|16
|1
|8.00
Match Details
- Date
- 26th Oct 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Sharjah CA Stadium, UAE
- Umpires
- M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
- TV Umpire
- P Wilson
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- H D P K Dharmasena
Live Commentary
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mitchell Santner to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
-
19.6
OUT! Bowled. Haris Rauf to Mitchell Santner. Off cutter length ball, down leg side backing away Slog, inside edge. Rauf finishes it off with a wicket. The Kiwis has set a target of 135. Pakistan will hope to breeze past this target. Stay tuned for the run chase.
-
19.5
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
19.4
Haris Rauf to Ish Sodhi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
19.3
Haris Rauf to Mitchell Santner. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side backing away pulling, missed for 1 run, shy attempt by Rizwan.
-
19.2
Haris Rauf to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for 2 runs, dropped catch by Azam, fielded by Ali.
-
19.1
Haris Rauf to Ish Sodhi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
18.6
OUT! Caught. Shaheen Afridi to Tim Seifert. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point, caught by Hafeez. Shaheen sends Seifert back to the pavilion.
-
18.5
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Tim Seifert. Full toss, to leg moves in front Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs.
-
18.4
Shaheen Afridi to Mitchell Santner. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for 1 run.
-
18.3
Shaheen Afridi to Tim Seifert. Length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
18.2
APPEAL! Shaheen Afridi to Tim Seifert. Full toss, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
18.1
Shaheen Afridi to Tim Seifert. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
17.6
Haris Rauf to Tim Seifert. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
17.5
Haris Rauf to Tim Seifert. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
-
17.4
Haris Rauf to Tim Seifert. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
17.3
OUT! Caught. Haris Rauf to Glenn Phillips. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Ali. Rauf on a roll.
-
17.2
Haris Rauf to Glenn Phillips. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
17.1
OUT! Caught. Haris Rauf to Devon Conway. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, caught by Azam. Conway tries to go big and perishes.
-
16.6
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Glenn Phillips. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long off for 4 runs.
-
16.5
Shaheen Afridi to Devon Conway. Full toss, outside off stump no foot movement driving, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
16.4
Shaheen Afridi to Glenn Phillips. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
16.3
Shaheen Afridi to Devon Conway. Full toss, off stump on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
16.2
Shaheen Afridi to Glenn Phillips. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot Slog, hit pad to silly point for 1 run.
-
16.1
Shaheen Afridi to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
15.6
Hassan Ali to Glenn Phillips. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Malik.
-
15.5
Hassan Ali to Devon Conway. Off cutter length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
15.4
Hassan Ali to Glenn Phillips. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
15.3
Hassan Ali to Devon Conway. Off cutter length ball, middle stump down the track driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
15.2
Hassan Ali to Glenn Phillips. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
15.1
Hassan Ali to Devon Conway. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
14.6
Haris Rauf to Glenn Phillips. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan. Economical over from Rauf.
-
14.5
Haris Rauf to Devon Conway. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
14.4
Haris Rauf to Glenn Phillips. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to short mid wicket for 1 run.
-
14.3
Haris Rauf to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
14.2
Haris Rauf to Glenn Phillips. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Khan.
-
14.1
Haris Rauf to Devon Conway. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
13.6
Hassan Ali to Devon Conway. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
13.5
FREE HIT. Hassan Ali to Glenn Phillips. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
13.5
No ball Hassan Ali to Devon Conway. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg and it was a no ball, fielded by Wasim.
-
13.4
Hassan Ali to Glenn Phillips. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
13.3
APPEAL! Hassan Ali to Glenn Phillips. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, hit pad to point for no runs, shy attempt by Khan, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
13.2
Hassan Ali to Glenn Phillips. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.
-
13.1
OUT! Run Out. Hassan Ali to Kane Williamson. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to silly mid off. Hasan Ali sends Williamson packing with an excellent direct hit.
-
12.6
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Devon Conway. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed past third man for 4 runs.
-
12.5
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Devon Conway. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.
-
12.4
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Devon Conway. Googly length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Ali.
-
12.3
Shadab Khan to Devon Conway. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
12.2
Shadab Khan to Devon Conway. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Malik.
-
12.1
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Wasim.
-
11.6
Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
11.5
SIX! Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, to leg down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. This is a clear indication the Kane watches Pant more often.
-
11.4
FOUR! Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
11.3
APPEAL! Mohammad Hafeez to Kane Williamson. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot reverse sweeping, bottom edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Rizwan, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
11.2
Mohammad Hafeez to Devon Conway. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Wasim, fielded by Afridi.
-
11.1
Mohammad Hafeez to Devon Conway. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
10.6
Shadab Khan to Devon Conway. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Hafeez, fielded by Malik.
-
10.5
Shadab Khan to Devon Conway. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.
-
10.4
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
10.3
Shadab Khan to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
10.2
Shadab Khan to Devon Conway. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
10.1
Shadab Khan to Devon Conway. Leg spinner full toss, off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.