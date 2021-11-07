Cricket Match
Pakistan
189-4
Scotland
72-4 (13.4 ov)
Pakistan vs Scotland
|Scotland 1st
|72-4 (13.4 ov)
|Pakistan 1st
|189-4 (20.0 ov)
|Scotland need 118 runs to win from 6.2 overs
Scotland 1st Innings72-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|H.G. Munsey
|c Rauf b Khan
|17
|31
|2
|0
|54.84
|K.J. Coetzer (c)
|b Ali
|9
|16
|1
|0
|56.25
|M.H. Cross
|run out (Wasim)
|5
|8
|0
|0
|62.50
|R.D. Berrington
|Not out
|20
|16
|2
|0
|125.00
|D.E. Budge
|b Khan
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|M.A. Leask
|Not out
|12
|11
|2
|0
|109.09
|Extras
|2nb, 5w, 1b, 1lb
|9
|Total
|13.4 Overs, 4 wkts
|72
Fall of Wickets
- 23 Coetzer 5.3ov
- 36 Cross 7.6ov
- 41 Munsey 10.1ov
- 41 Budge 10.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Afridi
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
|S.I. Wasim
|4
|0
|17
|0
|4.25
|H. Rauf
|1.2
|0
|8
|0
|6.00
|H. Ali
|2
|1
|16
|1
|8.00
|S. Khan
|4
|0
|14
|2
|3.50
Pakistan 1st Innings189-4
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M. Rizwan
|c Cross b Tahir
|15
|19
|0
|1
|78.95
|M.B. Azam (c)
|c Munsey b Greaves
|66
|47
|5
|3
|140.43
|F. Zaman
|c Leask b Greaves
|8
|13
|0
|0
|61.54
|M. Hafeez
|lbw Sharif
|31
|19
|4
|1
|163.16
|S. Malik
|Not out
|54
|18
|1
|6
|300.00
|A. Ali
|Not out
|5
|4
|0
|0
|125.00
|Extras
|7w, 3lb
|10
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 4 wkts
|189
- To Bat:
- S.I. Wasim,
- S. Khan,
- H. Ali,
- H. Rauf,
- S.S. Afridi
Fall of Wickets
- 35 Rizwan 6.1ov
- 59 Zaman 9.4ov
- 112 Hafeez 14.6ov
- 142 Azam 17.3ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|H. Tahir
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6.00
|B. Wheal
|2
|0
|20
|0
|10.00
|S. Sharif
|4
|0
|41
|1
|10.25
|M.R.J. Watt
|4
|0
|41
|0
|10.25
|R.D. Berrington
|2
|0
|17
|0
|8.50
|C.N. Greaves
|4
|0
|43
|2
|10.75
Match Details
- Date
- 7th Nov 2021
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Sharjah CA Stadium, UAE
- Umpires
- P Wilson, R J Tucker
- TV Umpire
- A T Holdstock
- Match Referee
- D C Boon
- Reserve Umpire
- P R Reiffel
Live Commentary
-
13.4
Haris Rauf to Richard Berrington. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run.
-
13.3
Haris Rauf to Michael Leask. Full toss, middle stump backing away driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
13.2
FOUR! Haris Rauf to Michael Leask. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
13.1
Haris Rauf to Richard Berrington. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
12.6
Shadab Khan to Richard Berrington. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
12.5
Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
12.4
FOUR! Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.
-
12.3
Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.
-
12.2
Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
12.1
Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
11.6
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Richard Berrington. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.
-
11.5
Hassan Ali to Richard Berrington. Full toss, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Rauf.
-
11.4
FOUR! Hassan Ali to Richard Berrington. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
-
11.4
Wide Hassan Ali to Richard Berrington. Short, off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
11.3
Hassan Ali to Michael Leask. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
11.2
FREE HIT. Hassan Ali to Michael Leask. Length ball, outside off stump backing away Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
11.2
No ball Hassan Ali to Richard Berrington. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover and it was a no ball, fielded by Ali.
-
11.1
Hassan Ali to Richard Berrington. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
10.6
Shadab Khan to Richard Berrington. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf, fielded by Hafeez.
-
10.5
Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
10.4
Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
10.3
OUT! Bowled. Shadab Khan to Dylan Budge. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad.
-
10.2
Shadab Khan to Dylan Budge. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
10.1
OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to George Munsey. Leg spinner length ball, off stump backing away driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man, caught by Rauf.
-
9.6
Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.
-
9.5
Imad Wasim to Richard Berrington. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.
-
9.4
Imad Wasim to Richard Berrington. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
9.3
Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run.
-
9.2
Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
9.1
Imad Wasim to Richard Berrington. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run.
-
8.6
Shadab Khan to George Munsey. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.5
Shadab Khan to George Munsey. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.4
Shadab Khan to Richard Berrington. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid off for 1 run.
-
8.3
Shadab Khan to Richard Berrington. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.2
Shadab Khan to Richard Berrington. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
8.1
Shadab Khan to Richard Berrington. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.
-
7.6
OUT! Run Out. Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed back to bowler.
-
7.5
Imad Wasim to Matthew Cross. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.
-
7.4
Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
7.3
Imad Wasim to Matthew Cross. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
7.2
Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.
-
7.2
Wide Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Quicker ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Slog, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short leg for 1 run, run save by Rizwan.
-
7.2
Wide Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Arm length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.
-
7.1
Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Quicker ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.
-
6.6
Shadab Khan to Matthew Cross. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.
-
6.5
Shadab Khan to George Munsey. Googly back of a length, to leg backing away cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
6.4
Shadab Khan to Matthew Cross. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed to fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Rizwan, fielded by Rauf.
-
6.3
Shadab Khan to George Munsey. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, thick edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
6.2
Shadab Khan to Matthew Cross. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
-
6.1
Shadab Khan to Matthew Cross. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
5.6
Hassan Ali to George Munsey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rauf.
-
5.5
APPEAL! Hassan Ali to Matthew Cross. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Khan, fielded by Zaman, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
5.4
Hassan Ali to Matthew Cross. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.
-
5.3
OUT! Bowled. Hassan Ali to Kyle Coetzer. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed. Cleaned him up.
-
5.2
Hassan Ali to Kyle Coetzer. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
5.1
Hassan Ali to Kyle Coetzer. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Zaman, fielded by Hafeez.
-
4.6
Haris Rauf to George Munsey. Bouncer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan. An economical over from Imad Wasim.
-
4.5
Haris Rauf to George Munsey. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
4.4
Haris Rauf to Kyle Coetzer. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
4.3
Haris Rauf to George Munsey. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, well timed to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Ali, fielded by Afridi.
-
4.2
Haris Rauf to George Munsey. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.
-
4.1
Haris Rauf to Kyle Coetzer. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
3.6
Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Arm ball half volley, down leg side backing away driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rauf.
-
3.5
Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Quicker length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
3.4
Imad Wasim to Kyle Coetzer. Quicker length ball, down leg side backing away working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.
-
3.3
Imad Wasim to Kyle Coetzer. Quicker length ball, to leg no foot movement Slog, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
3.2
Imad Wasim to Kyle Coetzer. Stock length ball, down leg side backing away sweeping, bottom edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
3.1
Imad Wasim to Kyle Coetzer. Stock length ball, down leg side backing away driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.