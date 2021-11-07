Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

189-4

In Play
Badge

Scotland

72-4  (13.4 ov)

Scotland need 118 runs to win from 6.2 overs

Pakistan vs Scotland

SUMMARY
Scotland 1st 72-4 (13.4 ov)
Pakistan 1st 189-4 (20.0 ov)
Scotland need 118 runs to win from 6.2 overs

Scotland 1st Innings72-4

scotland Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
H.G. Munsey c Rauf b Khan 17 31 2 0 54.84
K.J. Coetzer (c) b Ali 9 16 1 0 56.25
M.H. Cross run out (Wasim) 5 8 0 0 62.50
R.D. Berrington Not out 20 16 2 0 125.00
D.E. Budge b Khan 0 2 0 0 0.00
M.A. Leask Not out 12 11 2 0 109.09
Extras 2nb, 5w, 1b, 1lb 9
Total 13.4 Overs, 4 wkts 72
To Bat: 
C.N. Greaves,
M.R.J. Watt,
S. Sharif,
B.T.J. Wheal,
H. Tahir

Fall of Wickets

  1. 23 Coetzer 5.3ov
  2. 36 Cross 7.6ov
  3. 41 Munsey 10.1ov
  4. 41 Budge 10.3ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.S. Afridi 2 0 13 0 6.50
S.I. Wasim 4 0 17 0 4.25
H. Rauf 1.2 0 8 0 6.00
H. Ali 2 1 16 1 8.00
S. Khan 4 0 14 2 3.50

Pakistan 1st Innings189-4

pakistan Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
M. Rizwan c Cross b Tahir 15 19 0 1 78.95
M.B. Azam (c) c Munsey b Greaves 66 47 5 3 140.43
F. Zaman c Leask b Greaves 8 13 0 0 61.54
M. Hafeez lbw Sharif 31 19 4 1 163.16
S. Malik Not out 54 18 1 6 300.00
A. Ali Not out 5 4 0 0 125.00
Extras 7w, 3lb 10
Total 20.0 Overs, 4 wkts 189
To Bat: 
S.I. Wasim,
S. Khan,
H. Ali,
H. Rauf,
S.S. Afridi

Fall of Wickets

  1. 35 Rizwan 6.1ov
  2. 59 Zaman 9.4ov
  3. 112 Hafeez 14.6ov
  4. 142 Azam 17.3ov
  5. 5
  6. 6
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Scotland Bowling
O M R W Econ
H. Tahir 4 0 24 1 6.00
B. Wheal 2 0 20 0 10.00
S. Sharif 4 0 41 1 10.25
M.R.J. Watt 4 0 41 0 10.25
R.D. Berrington 2 0 17 0 8.50
C.N. Greaves 4 0 43 2 10.75

Match Details

Date
7th Nov 2021
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sharjah CA Stadium, UAE
Umpires
P Wilson, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
A T Holdstock
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
P R Reiffel

Live Commentary

Last Updated: November 7, 2021 4:50pm

  •  

    13.4

    Haris Rauf to Richard Berrington. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run.

  •  

    13.3

    Haris Rauf to Michael Leask. Full toss, middle stump backing away driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    13.2

    FOUR! Haris Rauf to Michael Leask. Back of a length, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    13.1

    Haris Rauf to Richard Berrington. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    12.6

    Shadab Khan to Richard Berrington. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    12.5

    Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    12.4

    FOUR! Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

  •  

    12.3

    Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    12.2

    Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    12.1

    Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    11.6

    FOUR! Hassan Ali to Richard Berrington. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.5

    Hassan Ali to Richard Berrington. Full toss, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    11.4

    FOUR! Hassan Ali to Richard Berrington. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

  •  

    11.4

    Wide Hassan Ali to Richard Berrington. Short, off stump ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    11.3

    Hassan Ali to Michael Leask. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    11.2

    FREE HIT. Hassan Ali to Michael Leask. Length ball, outside off stump backing away Slog, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    11.2

    No ball Hassan Ali to Richard Berrington. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover and it was a no ball, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    11.1

    Hassan Ali to Richard Berrington. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    10.6

    Shadab Khan to Richard Berrington. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    10.5

    Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    10.4

    Shadab Khan to Michael Leask. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  • 10.3

    OUT! Bowled. Shadab Khan to Dylan Budge. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad.

  •  

    10.2

    Shadab Khan to Dylan Budge. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  • 10.1

    OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan to George Munsey. Leg spinner length ball, off stump backing away driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man, caught by Rauf.

  •  

    9.6

    Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Malik.

  •  

    9.5

    Imad Wasim to Richard Berrington. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    9.4

    Imad Wasim to Richard Berrington. Quicker length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    9.3

    Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run.

  •  

    9.2

    Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Stock ball back of a length, down leg side on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    9.1

    Imad Wasim to Richard Berrington. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    8.6

    Shadab Khan to George Munsey. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    8.5

    Shadab Khan to George Munsey. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    8.4

    Shadab Khan to Richard Berrington. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid off for 1 run.

  •  

    8.3

    Shadab Khan to Richard Berrington. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    8.2

    Shadab Khan to Richard Berrington. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    8.1

    Shadab Khan to Richard Berrington. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

  • 7.6

    OUT! Run Out. Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed back to bowler.

  •  

    7.5

    Imad Wasim to Matthew Cross. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.

  •  

    7.4

    Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    7.3

    Imad Wasim to Matthew Cross. Stock ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    7.2

    Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Arm length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    7.2

    Wide Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Quicker ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Slog, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to short leg for 1 run, run save by Rizwan.

  •  

    7.2

    Wide Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Arm length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot cutting, missed for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    7.1

    Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Quicker ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

  •  

    6.6

    Shadab Khan to Matthew Cross. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    6.5

    Shadab Khan to George Munsey. Googly back of a length, to leg backing away cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    6.4

    Shadab Khan to Matthew Cross. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, missed to fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Rizwan, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    6.3

    Shadab Khan to George Munsey. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, thick edge to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    6.2

    Shadab Khan to Matthew Cross. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump moves in front sweeping, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    6.1

    Shadab Khan to Matthew Cross. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    5.6

    Hassan Ali to George Munsey. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    5.5

    APPEAL! Hassan Ali to Matthew Cross. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Khan, fielded by Zaman, appeal made for L.B.W.

  •  

    5.4

    Hassan Ali to Matthew Cross. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Hafeez.

  • 5.3

    OUT! Bowled. Hassan Ali to Kyle Coetzer. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed. Cleaned him up.

  •  

    5.2

    Hassan Ali to Kyle Coetzer. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    5.1

    Hassan Ali to Kyle Coetzer. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by Zaman, fielded by Hafeez.

  •  

    4.6

    Haris Rauf to George Munsey. Bouncer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan. An economical over from Imad Wasim.

  •  

    4.5

    Haris Rauf to George Munsey. Short, down leg side on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    4.4

    Haris Rauf to Kyle Coetzer. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    4.3

    Haris Rauf to George Munsey. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, well timed to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Ali, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    4.2

    Haris Rauf to George Munsey. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Khan.

  •  

    4.1

    Haris Rauf to Kyle Coetzer. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    3.6

    Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Arm ball half volley, down leg side backing away driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rauf.

  •  

    3.5

    Imad Wasim to George Munsey. Quicker length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    3.4

    Imad Wasim to Kyle Coetzer. Quicker length ball, down leg side backing away working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

  •  

    3.3

    Imad Wasim to Kyle Coetzer. Quicker length ball, to leg no foot movement Slog, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    3.2

    Imad Wasim to Kyle Coetzer. Stock length ball, down leg side backing away sweeping, bottom edge to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    3.1

    Imad Wasim to Kyle Coetzer. Stock length ball, down leg side backing away driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.

