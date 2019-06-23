Cricket Match
Pakistan are 89 for 1 with 32.5 overs left
Match Details
- Date
- 23rd Jun 2019
- Toss
- Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- Lord's
- Umpires
- J S Wilson, H D P K Dharmasena
- TV Umpire
- C B Gaffaney
- Match Referee
- R S Madugalle
- Reserve Umpire
- S Ravi
pakistan BATTING CARD
|Batsman
|R
|I. ul-Haq
|Not out
|42
|F. Zaman
|c Amla b Tahir
|44
|M.B. Azam
|Not out
|1
|Extras
|1nb, 1w,
|2
|Total
|17.0 Overs
|89 - 1
s africa BOWLING CARD
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|K. Rabada
|5
|0
|22
|0
|L. Ngidi
|3
|0
|25
|0
|C.H. Morris
|4.5
|0
|25
|0
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|2
|0
|9
|0
|M I T Tahir
|1
|0
|6
|1