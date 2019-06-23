Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

89-1 (17.0 ov)
In Play
Badge

S Africa

 

Pakistan are 89 for 1 with 32.5 overs left

Pakistan vs S Africa

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE!

Over-by-over updates from crucial World Cup clash between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord's. Watch on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

Match Details

Date
23rd Jun 2019
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Lord's
Umpires
J S Wilson, H D P K Dharmasena
TV Umpire
C B Gaffaney
Match Referee
R S Madugalle
Reserve Umpire
S Ravi

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I. ul-Haq Not out 42
F. Zaman c Amla b Tahir 44
M.B. Azam Not out 1
Extras 1nb, 1w, 2
Total 17.0 Overs 89 - 1
Full Batting Card

s africa BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
K. Rabada 5 0 22 0
L. Ngidi 3 0 25 0
C.H. Morris 4.5 0 25 0
A.L. Phehlukwayo 2 0 9 0
M I T Tahir 1 0 6 1
Full Bowling Card