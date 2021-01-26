Cricket Match

Day 1 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

 

In Play
Badge

S Africa

179-6  (56.2 ov)

Pakistan vs S Africa

SUMMARY
S Africa 1st 179-6 (56.2 ov)
South Africa are 179 for 6

S Africa 1st Innings179-6

s africa Batting
Runs B 4s 6s SR
D. Elgar c Azam b Ali 58 106 9 0 54.72
A.K. Markram c Butt b Afridi 13 16 3 0 81.25
H.E. van der Dussen run out (Azam) 17 30 3 0 56.67
F. du Plessis c Rizwan b Shah 23 46 4 0 50.00
Q. de Kock (c) c Butt b Ali 15 23 1 0 65.22
T. Bavuma run out (Ali) 17 67 0 0 25.37
G.F. Linde Not out 25 50 3 0 50.00
K.A. Maharaj Not out 0 5 0 0 0.00
Extras 5nb, 5b, 1lb 11
Total 56.2 Overs, 6 wkts 179
To Bat: 
K.S. Rabada,
A. Nortje,
L. Ngidi

Fall of Wickets

  1. 30 Markram 4.6ov
  2. 63 van der Dussen 15.2ov
  3. 108 du Plessis 28.3ov
  4. 133 de Kock 35.2ov
  5. 136 Elgar 37.4ov
  6. 179 Bavuma 54.3ov
  7. 7
  8. 8
  9. 9
  10. 10
Pakistan Bowling
O M R W Econ
S.S. Afridi 11 0 45 1 4.09
H. Ali 8 3 35 0 4.38
F. Ashraf 5 0 12 0 2.40
N. Ali 16 3 38 2 2.38
Yasir 16 2 43 1 2.69

Match Details

Date
26th - 30th Jan 2021
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
National Stadium, Dhaka
Umpires
A Raza, A S Dar
TV Umpire
A Yaqoob
Match Referee
M J Malik
Reserve Umpire
R Riaz

Live Commentary

Last Updated: January 26, 2021 9:40am

  •  

    56.2

    Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.

  •  

    56.1

    Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    55.6

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    55.5

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    55.4

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    55.3

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    55.2

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    55.1

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    54.6

    Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj. Stock length ball, middle stump no foot movement Leave, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    54.5

    Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Butt.

  •  

    54.4

    Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Alam.

  • 54.3

    OUT! Run Out. Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali, by Rizwan.

  •  

    54.2

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    54.1

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    53.6

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    53.5

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    53.4

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    53.3

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    53.2

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    53.1

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    52.6

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    52.5

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    52.4

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    52.3

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.

  •  

    52.2

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    52.1

    Nauman Ali to George Linde. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.

  •  

    51.6

    Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Butt.

  •  

    51.5

    Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump backing away pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    51.4

    Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump backing away pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.

  •  

    51.3

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.

  •  

    51.2

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    51.1

    Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    50.6

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    50.5

    Nauman Ali to George Linde. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    50.4

    Nauman Ali to George Linde. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    50.3

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    50.2

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    50.1

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    49.6

    FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to George Linde. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Classy drive! Linde drives this delivery to the deep extra cover ropes for a boundary.

  •  

    49.5

    Shaheen Afridi to George Linde. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    49.5

    No ball Shaheen Afridi to George Linde. Half volley, off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    49.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    49.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.

  •  

    49.3

    No ball Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, bottom edge to gully for 1 run, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    49.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement defending, inside edge to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

  •  

    49.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    48.6

    Nauman Ali to George Linde. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    48.5

    Nauman Ali to George Linde. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    48.4

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, run save by Ashraf.

  •  

    48.3

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.

  •  

    48.2

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    48.1

    Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    47.6

    Shaheen Afridi to George Linde. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    47.5

    Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Alam.

  •  

    47.4

    Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    47.3

    Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.

  •  

    47.2

    Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.

  •  

    47.1

    Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.

