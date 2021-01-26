Cricket Match
Pakistan
S Africa
179-6 (56.2 ov)
Pakistan vs S Africa
|S Africa 1st
|179-6 (56.2 ov)
|South Africa are 179 for 6
S Africa 1st Innings179-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|D. Elgar
|c Azam b Ali
|58
|106
|9
|0
|54.72
|A.K. Markram
|c Butt b Afridi
|13
|16
|3
|0
|81.25
|H.E. van der Dussen
|run out (Azam)
|17
|30
|3
|0
|56.67
|F. du Plessis
|c Rizwan b Shah
|23
|46
|4
|0
|50.00
|Q. de Kock (c)
|c Butt b Ali
|15
|23
|1
|0
|65.22
|T. Bavuma
|run out (Ali)
|17
|67
|0
|0
|25.37
|G.F. Linde
|Not out
|25
|50
|3
|0
|50.00
|K.A. Maharaj
|Not out
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|5nb, 5b, 1lb
|11
|Total
|56.2 Overs, 6 wkts
|179
- To Bat:
- K.S. Rabada,
- A. Nortje,
- L. Ngidi
Fall of Wickets
- 30 Markram 4.6ov
- 63 van der Dussen 15.2ov
- 108 du Plessis 28.3ov
- 133 de Kock 35.2ov
- 136 Elgar 37.4ov
- 179 Bavuma 54.3ov
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|S.S. Afridi
|11
|0
|45
|1
|4.09
|H. Ali
|8
|3
|35
|0
|4.38
|F. Ashraf
|5
|0
|12
|0
|2.40
|N. Ali
|16
|3
|38
|2
|2.38
|Yasir
|16
|2
|43
|1
|2.69
Match Details
- Date
- 26th - 30th Jan 2021
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
- Venue
- National Stadium, Dhaka
- Umpires
- A Raza, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- A Yaqoob
- Match Referee
- M J Malik
- Reserve Umpire
- R Riaz
Live Commentary
-
56.2
Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
56.1
Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
55.6
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
55.5
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
55.4
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
55.3
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
55.2
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
55.1
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
54.6
Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj. Stock length ball, middle stump no foot movement Leave, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
54.5
Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
54.4
Nauman Ali to Keshav Maharaj. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to backward point for no runs, fielded by Alam.
-
54.3
OUT! Run Out. Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ali, by Rizwan.
-
54.2
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
54.1
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
53.6
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
53.5
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump no foot movement driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
53.4
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
53.3
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
53.2
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
53.1
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
52.6
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
52.5
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
52.4
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
52.3
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
52.2
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ali.
-
52.1
Nauman Ali to George Linde. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
51.6
Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
51.5
Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump backing away pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
51.4
Yasir Shah to Temba Bavuma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump backing away pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
51.3
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ashraf.
-
51.2
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
51.1
Yasir Shah to George Linde. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
50.6
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, off stump no foot movement defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
50.5
Nauman Ali to George Linde. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
50.4
Nauman Ali to George Linde. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
50.3
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Azam.
-
50.2
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
50.1
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
49.6
FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to George Linde. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Classy drive! Linde drives this delivery to the deep extra cover ropes for a boundary.
-
49.5
Shaheen Afridi to George Linde. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
49.5
No ball Shaheen Afridi to George Linde. Half volley, off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.
-
49.4
Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot dropped, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ali.
-
49.3
Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
49.3
No ball Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, bottom edge to gully for 1 run, fielded by Alam.
-
49.2
Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement defending, inside edge to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.
-
49.1
Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
48.6
Nauman Ali to George Linde. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
48.5
Nauman Ali to George Linde. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
48.4
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to mid off for 1 run, run save by Ashraf.
-
48.3
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Butt.
-
48.2
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
48.1
Nauman Ali to Temba Bavuma. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
47.6
Shaheen Afridi to George Linde. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
47.5
Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Alam.
-
47.4
Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
47.3
Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.
-
47.2
Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Ali.
-
47.1
Shaheen Afridi to Temba Bavuma. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.