Cricket Match
Pakistan
169-6 (20.0 ov)
S Africa
5-0
Pakistan vs S Africa
|S Africa 1st
|0-0 (0.3 ov)
|Pakistan 1st
|169-6 (20.0 ov)
|South Africa need 165 runs to win from 18.5 overs
S Africa 1st Innings0-0
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|J.N. Malan
|Not out
|5
|6
|1
|0
|83.33
|R.R. Hendricks
|Not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|0
|Total
|0.3 Overs, 0 wkts
|0
Fall of Wickets
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|M. Nawaz
|0.4
|0
|4
|0
|6.00
Pakistan 1st Innings169-6
|Runs
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|M. Rizwan
|Not out
|104
|64
|6
|7
|162.50
|M.B. Azam (c)
|run out (Fortuin)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|H. Ali
|c Snyman b Phehlukwayo
|21
|16
|0
|3
|131.25
|M.H. Talat
|s Klaasen b Shamsi
|15
|11
|2
|0
|136.36
|I. Ahmed
|c Hendricks b Fortuin
|4
|8
|0
|0
|50.00
|K. Shah
|c Fortuin b Sipamla
|12
|12
|0
|1
|100.00
|F. Ashraf
|c Miller b Phehlukwayo
|4
|5
|0
|0
|80.00
|M. Nawaz
|Not out
|3
|3
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|2w, 1b, 3lb
|6
|Total
|20.0 Overs, 6 wkts
|169
- To Bat:
- U. Qadir,
- S.S. Afridi,
- H. Rauf
Fall of Wickets
- 1 Azam 0.2ov
- 37 Ali 5.1ov
- 69 Talat 9.2ov
- 99 Ahmed 12.2ov
- 134 Shah 16.3ov
- 143 Ashraf 17.6ov
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|B.C. Fortuin
|3
|0
|25
|1
|8.33
|D. Pretorius
|2
|0
|13
|0
|6.50
|A.L. Phehlukwayo
|4
|0
|33
|2
|8.25
|L. Sipamla
|4
|0
|37
|1
|9.25
|G.J. Snyman
|1
|0
|12
|0
|12.00
|J.C. Dala
|2
|0
|25
|0
|12.50
|T. Shamsi
|4
|0
|20
|1
|5.00
Match Details
- Date
- 11th Feb 2021
- Toss
- South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
- Venue
- Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
- Umpires
- A Raza, A S Dar
- TV Umpire
- S Raza
- Match Referee
- M J Malik
- Reserve Umpire
- A Yaqoob
Live Commentary
-
1.1
Haris Rauf to Janneman Malan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Qadir.
-
0.6
Mohammad Nawaz to Reeza Hendricks. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.
-
0.5
APPEAL! Mohammad Nawaz to Janneman Malan. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, outside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Talat, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
0.4
FOUR! Mohammad Nawaz to Janneman Malan. Stock length ball, to leg backing away defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.
-
0.3
Mohammad Nawaz to Janneman Malan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.
-
0.2
Mohammad Nawaz to Janneman Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Talat.
-
0.1
NEW BALL. Mohammad Nawaz to Janneman Malan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Talat.
-
19.6
Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Nawaz. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Miller. Pakistan ends up scoring 169-6. Rizwan's innings looked solid to the eye and his shots were extraordinary. He toiled the in-experienced South African bowlers to the core. On behalf of South Africa, Phehlukwayo was the only bowler who created chances of getting a wicket. So a decent score on the board. Will South Africa chase this down or will Pakistan get the better of them? Join us for the run-chase, shortly.
-
19.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, shy attempt by Klaasen, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
19.4
SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. What a way to bring up his maiden T20I hundred. Just stand and delivery. The ball goes a long way over the ropes for a maximum.
-
19.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
19.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan. Full toss, outside off stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 2 runs, dropped catch by Snyman, fielded by Dala.
-
19.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Dala.
-
18.6
Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Dala.
-
18.5
FOUR! Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs, dropped catch by Dala, mis-fielded by Pretorius.
-
18.4
SIX! Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs.
-
18.3
Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Nawaz. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
18.2
Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
18.1
Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Nawaz. Length ball, off stump on the front foot flick, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.
-
17.6
OUT! Caught. Andile Phehlukwayo to Faheem Ashraf. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, caught by Miller. Sixth wicket down for Pakistan. Faheem goes for the big hit but couldn't clear Miller at long-off. Miller takes an excellent leaping catch.
-
17.5
Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.
-
17.4
Andile Phehlukwayo to Faheem Ashraf. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dala.
-
17.3
Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
17.2
Andile Phehlukwayo to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter full toss, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air under control to long on for 2 runs, run save by Miller, fielded by Hendricks.
-
17.1
Andile Phehlukwayo to Faheem Ashraf. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
16.6
Lutho Sipamla to Faheem Ashraf. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.
-
16.5
Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dala.
-
16.4
Lutho Sipamla to Faheem Ashraf. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, leading edge to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Snyman, fielded by Malan.
-
16.3
OUT! Caught. Lutho Sipamla to Khushdil Shah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Fortuin. Khushdil looks to take the attack to the bowler, but in doing so he perishes. Khushdil hits the ball straight to the fielder at deep square leg fence.
-
16.2
SIX! Lutho Sipamla to Khushdil Shah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. What a hit from Khushdil. The ball touches the clouds and comes back to fall over the ropes for a maximum.
-
16.1
Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump backing away cutting, mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Fortuin.
-
15.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Khushdil Shah. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
15.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
15.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Khushdil Shah. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
15.3
Tabraiz Shamsi to Khushdil Shah. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Hendricks.
-
15.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
15.1
Tabraiz Shamsi to Khushdil Shah. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Malan.
-
14.6
Dwaine Pretorius to Khushdil Shah. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Dala.
-
14.5
Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dala.
-
14.4
SIX! Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Rizwan makes the most of the length delivery. He hits it from the middle of the bat and the ball goes over the mid-wicket ropes for a maximum. Rizwan is eyeing the three-figure mark.
-
14.3
APPEAL! Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammad Rizwan. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen, appeal made for Caught.
-
14.2
Dwaine Pretorius to Khushdil Shah. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Sipamla.
-
14.1
Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammad Rizwan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dala.
-
13.6
Tabraiz Shamsi to Khushdil Shah. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
13.5
Tabraiz Shamsi to Khushdil Shah. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Klaasen.
-
13.4
Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Hendricks.
-
13.3
FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.
-
13.2
Tabraiz Shamsi to Khushdil Shah. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Sipamla, fielded by Fortuin.
-
13.1
APPEAL! Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run, appeal made for L.B.W.
-
12.6
Bjorn Fortuin to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dala.
-
12.5
FOUR! Bjorn Fortuin to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past long on for 4 runs.
-
12.4
Bjorn Fortuin to Khushdil Shah. Stock ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Miller.
-
12.3
Bjorn Fortuin to Mohammad Rizwan. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dala.
-
12.2
OUT! Caught. Bjorn Fortuin to Iftikhar Ahmed. Stock length ball, middle stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Hendricks. Fortuin gets a timely breakthrough for South Africa. Iftikhar walks back for a single-digit score.
-
12.1
Bjorn Fortuin to Iftikhar Ahmed. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Snyman.