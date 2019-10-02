Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

299-5
Result
Badge

Sri Lanka

297-9

Pakistan win by 5 wickets

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan clinch series win over Sri Lanka with victory in third ODI

Fakhar Zaman and Abid Ali both hit fifties in a 123-run opening stand as Pakistan chased down 298

Pakistan clinched a 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka with a hard-fought, five-wicket win in the third one-day international in Karachi.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Sri Lanka posted a testing score of 297-9 after winning the toss and electing to bat first, with opener Danushka Gunathilaka hitting a superb 133.

When Danushka was dismissed - bowled by Mohammad Amir (3-50) - in the 45th over, Sri Lanka were somewhat stuttering to a finish, losing regular wickets, but Dasun Shanaka gave the innings some late impetus, blasting 43 from 24 balls.

In reply, Fakhar Zaman (76) and Abid Ali (74) got Pakistan's chase off to a terrific start, sharing in a 123-run opening stand.

There was a mini wobble from the home side when Babar Azam (31) and Fakhar both departed in consecutive Nuwan Pradeep (2-53) overs, but Haris Sohail came in and struck an assured 56 to help steer the team to a series win.

Haris couldn't quite get the job done himself, falling in the 48th over with 11 runs still required, but there was to be no late twist as Iftikhar Ahmed (28no) hammered 10 off the first two balls of Pradeep's next to clinch victory.

Match Details

Date
2nd Oct 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
National Stadium, Dhaka
Umpires
J S Wilson, A S Dar
TV Umpire
M A Gough
Match Referee
D C Boon
Reserve Umpire
A Yaqoob

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F. Zaman c Shanaka b Fernando 76
A. Ali lbw De Silva 74
M.B. Azam lbw Fernando 31
S. Ahmed b Kumara 23
H. Sohail b Jayasuriya 56
I. Ahmed Not out 28
W. Riaz Not out 1
Extras 2w, 3b, 5lb 10
Total 48.2 Overs 299 - 5
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
A.N.P.R. Fernando 9.2 1 53 2
M.D. Shanaka 5 0 28 0
C.B.R.L.S. Kumara 7 0 55 1
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan 10 0 62 0
P.W.H. De Silva 10 0 54 1
Jayasuriya 7 0 39 1
Full Bowling Card

