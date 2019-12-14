Cricket Match

Day 4 of 5
Pakistan

 
Sri Lanka

282-6  (91.5 ov)

No play Saturday due to a wet outfield

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Day four washed out as Pakistan-Sri Lanka heads towards draw

Day four of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi was washed out

Overnight rain and a sodden outfield meant that no play was possible on day four of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The day's play was officially abandoned at just before noon, local time, with the first Test back in Pakistan after a 10-year absence now destined to end in a draw.

That was already highly likely before the heavy rain in Rawalpindi led to the fourth day being scrapped. The match remains in its first innings due to rain disruptions through the Test.

Sri Lanka will resume on 282-6 on day five, with the second Test starting on Thursday in Karachi.

Match Details

Date
11th - 15th Dec 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F.D.M. Karunaratne lbw Afridi 59
B.O.P. Fernando c Sohail b Shah 40
B.K.G. Mendis c Rizwan b Shinwari 10
A.D. Mathews c Shafiq b Shah 31
L.D. Chandimal b Abbas 2
D.M. de Silva Not out 87
D.P.D.N. Dickwella c Azam b Afridi 33
M.D.K. Perera Not out 6
Extras 3nb, 5b, 6lb 14
Total 91.5 Overs 282 - 6
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
M. Abbas 24 9 56 1
S.S. Afridi 22 7 58 2
U.K. Shinwari 15 4 54 1
N. Shah 24.5 5 83 2
H. Sohail 3 0 12 0
Masood 1 1 0 0
Shafiq 2 0 8 0
Full Bowling Card

