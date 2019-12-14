Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Overnight rain and a sodden outfield meant that no play was possible on day four of the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The day's play was officially abandoned at just before noon, local time, with the first Test back in Pakistan after a 10-year absence now destined to end in a draw.

That was already highly likely before the heavy rain in Rawalpindi led to the fourth day being scrapped. The match remains in its first innings due to rain disruptions through the Test.

Sri Lanka will resume on 282-6 on day five, with the second Test starting on Thursday in Karachi.