Day 5 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

252-2
Result
Badge

Sri Lanka

308-6

Match Drawn

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan's Abid Ali becomes first player to hit tons on Test and ODI debut

Dhananjaya de Silva and Babar Azam also hit hundreds in drawn Rawalpindi Test

Abid Ali finished unbeaten 109 as Pakistan and Sri Lanka shook hands on a draw

Abid Ali became the first player to score hundreds on both his ODI and Test debuts as the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ended in a draw.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Having made 112 against Australia in his first ODI in March, Abid wrote his name into the history books with an unbeaten 109 as three batsmen scored hundreds on day five in Rawalpindi.

Dhanajaya de Silva's hundred was the first since Test returned to Pakistan

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva had the honour of becoming the first player to score a Test century in Pakistan since 2009, making 102 not out before the tourists declared on 308-6 with a draw all-but guaranteed after rain wiped out the majority of days three and four.

Abid then went on to make his maiden hundred and Babar Azam (102no) followed suit to reach his third Test century as the pair shared an unbroken 162-run stand before hands were shaken on a draw.

Sri Lanka had started the day on 282-6 and batted for just 5.1 overs prior to the declaration, giving Dhanajaya, who resumed on 87, time to reach his fifth Test ton.

Pakistan then lost opener Shan Masood for a duck when he hit a full toss from Kasun Rajitha straight to mid off. Captain Azhar Ali (36) joined Abid and they put on 87 for the second wicket before Lahiru Kumara made the breakthrough.

Abid batted calmly through to his record-breaking hundred, hitting 11 boundaries along the way, while Babar took a more adventurous approach to ensure he got to three figures before the inevitable draw was made official.

The teams now head to Karachi for the second Test, which starts on Thursday, with the series still up for grabs.

Match Details

Date
11th - 15th Dec 2019
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Umpires
M A Gough, R A Kettleborough
TV Umpire
R K Illingworth
Match Referee
A J Pycroft
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
S.M. Khan c Chandimal b Rajitha 0
A. Ali Not out 109
A. Ali c Karunaratne b Kumara 36
M.B. Azam Not out 102
Extras 2nb, 1w, 2b, 5
Total 70.0 Overs 252 - 2
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
C.A.K. Rajitha 6 2 5 1
M.V.T. Fernando 13 1 49 0
C.B.R.L.S. Kumara 14 4 46 1
Perera 24 0 85 0
D.M. de Silva 11 0 48 0
B.O.P. Fernando 1 0 3 0
B.K.G. Mendis 1 0 14 0
Full Bowling Card

