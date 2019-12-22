Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan piled on the runs and then ripped through Sri Lanka's batting line-up to move three wickets away from an emotional series victory on the penultimate day of the second and final Test in Karachi.

Azhar Ali (118) and Babar Azam (100no) followed openers Abid Ali (174) and Shan Masood (135) by scoring centuries before Pakistan declared their second innings on 555-3.

Chasing 476, Sri Lanka were 212-7 at stumps with Oshada Fernando (102no) waging a grim battle with his maiden Test century after being let down by the top order.

The two-match series, which began with a drawn Test in Rawalpindi, marks Pakistan's first Tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.

Resuming day four on 395-2, Azhar and Babar joined the run-fest as, for only the second time in international cricket, each of the top four batsmen got a hundred in the same innings.

Azhar brought up his 16th Test hundred, while Babar completed his fourth, as well as his second of the series and third in his last four Tests.

Needing to bat out five sessions to save the Test and series, Sri Lanka's top order meekly capitulated to be 97-5.

Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella, who made 65, resisted with a 104-run stand for the sixth wicket but it may not be enough to save the match.