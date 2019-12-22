Cricket Match

Day 5 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

191 & 555-3 (59.3 ov)
05:00
Badge

Sri Lanka

271 & 212-7

Sri Lanka need 264 runs to win

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan close in on emotional Test series win over Sri Lanka in Karachi

Two-match series marks Pakistan's first Tests on home soil since 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore

Naseem Shah took three wickets for Pakistan on day four in Karachi

Pakistan piled on the runs and then ripped through Sri Lanka's batting line-up to move three wickets away from an emotional series victory on the penultimate day of the second and final Test in Karachi.

SCORECARD

Azhar Ali (118) and Babar Azam (100no) followed openers Abid Ali (174) and Shan Masood (135) by scoring centuries before Pakistan declared their second innings on 555-3.

Chasing 476, Sri Lanka were 212-7 at stumps with Oshada Fernando (102no) waging a grim battle with his maiden Test century after being let down by the top order.

The two-match series, which began with a drawn Test in Rawalpindi, marks Pakistan's first Tests on home soil since the 2009 militant attack on Sri Lanka's team bus in Lahore.

Babar Azam scored his fourth Test hundred for Pakistan

Resuming day four on 395-2, Azhar and Babar joined the run-fest as, for only the second time in international cricket, each of the top four batsmen got a hundred in the same innings.

Azhar brought up his 16th Test hundred, while Babar completed his fourth, as well as his second of the series and third in his last four Tests.

Needing to bat out five sessions to save the Test and series, Sri Lanka's top order meekly capitulated to be 97-5.

Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella, who made 65, resisted with a 104-run stand for the sixth wicket but it may not be enough to save the match.

Match Details

Date
19th - 23rd Dec 2019
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
National Stadium, Dhaka
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
A Raza

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F.D.M. Karunaratne c Rizwan b Abbas 16
B.O.P. Fernando Not out 102
B.K.G. Mendis c Azam b Shah 0
A.D. Mathews c Rizwan b Afridi 19
L.D. Chandimal lbw Shah 2
D.M. de Silva b Shah 0
D.P.D.N. Dickwella b Sohail 65
M.D.K. Perera c Rizwan b Shah 5
Extras 3lb 3
Total 60.1 Overs 212 - 7
Full Batting Card

pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.S. Afridi 14 3 51 1
M. Abbas 12 2 33 1
N. Shah 11.1 3 31 3
Yasir 19 2 84 1
H. Sohail 4 0 10 1
Full Bowling Card

