Day 5 of 5
Badge

Pakistan

191 & 555-3
Result
Badge

Sri Lanka

271 & 212

Pakistan win by 263 runs

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to seal first home Test series win in 13 years

Pakistan celebrate their first Test series win on home soil for 13 years after beating Sri Lanka in Karachi

Pakistan needed just 16 balls on the final morning to beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs and complete their first Test series victory on home soil for 13 years.

Sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah became the second youngest player to take a five-wicket haul as the tourists, chasing 476, were dismissed for 212 in the second Test.

Starting the day 212-7, Sri Lanka lost their last three wickets without adding to their overnight total in Karachi.

Naseem had Lasith Embuldeniya caught behind and Vishwa Fernando trapped lbw either side of Yasir Shah dismissing Oshada Fernando for 102.

It was the first time Pakistan, having relocated to the United Arab Emirates due to safety issues, won a Test series in their own country since beating West Indies in 2006.

Match Details

Date
19th - 23rd Dec 2019
Toss
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
National Stadium, Dhaka
Umpires
B N J Oxenford, J S Wilson
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
J J Crowe
Reserve Umpire
A Raza

sri lanka BATTING CARD

Batsman R
F.D.M. Karunaratne c Rizwan b Abbas 16
B.O.P. Fernando c Shafiq b Shah 102
B.K.G. Mendis c Azam b Shah 0
A.D. Mathews c Rizwan b Afridi 19
L.D. Chandimal lbw Shah 2
D.M. de Silva b Shah 0
D.P.D.N. Dickwella b Sohail 65
M.D.K. Perera c Rizwan b Shah 5
L. Embuldeniya c Rizwan b Shah 0
M.V.T. Fernando lbw Shah 0
C.B.R.L.S. Kumara Not out 0
Extras 3lb 3
Total All Out, 62.5 Overs 212
pakistan BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
S.S. Afridi 14 3 51 1
M. Abbas 12 2 33 1
N. Shah 12.5 4 31 5
Yasir 20 3 84 2
H. Sohail 4 0 10 1
