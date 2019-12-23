Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan needed just 16 balls on the final morning to beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs and complete their first Test series victory on home soil for 13 years.

Sixteen-year-old Naseem Shah became the second youngest player to take a five-wicket haul as the tourists, chasing 476, were dismissed for 212 in the second Test.

Starting the day 212-7, Sri Lanka lost their last three wickets without adding to their overnight total in Karachi.

Naseem had Lasith Embuldeniya caught behind and Vishwa Fernando trapped lbw either side of Yasir Shah dismissing Oshada Fernando for 102.

It was the first time Pakistan, having relocated to the United Arab Emirates due to safety issues, won a Test series in their own country since beating West Indies in 2006.