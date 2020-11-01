Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed's maiden five-wicket haul earned Pakistan a convincing six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second one-day international.

Iftikhar took 5-40 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 206 in 45 overs after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat.

Pakistan romped to 208-4 with more than 14 overs to spare and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which concludes on Tuesday.

Captain Babar Azam led the chase with an unbeaten 77 off 74 balls and raised the victory with a straight six off spinner Wesley Madhevere in the 36th over.

Iftikhar exposed Zimbabwe's fragile middle-order after first match century-maker Brendan Taylor was caught at deep square leg for 36 off 45 balls.

Taylor's fighting 112 could not prevent Zimbabwe from losing by 26 runs in the first match - and when he was dismissed on Sunday in the 26th over, Zimbabwe struggled and lost their last seven wickets for 86 runs.

Taylor seemed to have revived Zimbabwe's innings with a 61-run, fourth-wicket stand with top-scorer Sean Williams (75) and guided his team to 120-3 by the halfway mark before Iftikhar struck repeatedly at regular intervals in an unchanged spell of 10 overs.

The spinner completed his five-wicket haul by having Williams caught at long-on - Williams having hit 10 fours and a six.

Fast bowler Musa Khan - one of two Pakistan debutants, alongside batsmen Haider Ali - had earlier picked up the wicket of Craig Ervine off his second ball and wrapped up the innings by clean bowling Carl Mumba.

Imam and Abid Ali (22) provided Pakistan a brisk start of 68 off 61 balls and after both openers fell to Tendai Chisoro, Babar took charge, hitting seven fours and two sixes in his unbeaten knock.

Haider scored 29, Mohammad Rizwan was out for one and Iftikhar hit 16 not out.