Day 1 of 1
Badge

Pakistan

208-4
Result
Badge

Zimbabwe

206

Pakistan win by 6 wickets

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Pakistan complete ODI series win over Zimbabwe as Iftikhar Ahmed takes five wickets

Pakistan take unassailable 2-0 lead in ODI series against Zimbabwe with six-wicket victory in Rawalpindi as Iftikhar Ahmed claims maiden five-wicket haul and captain Baba Azam scores unbeaten 77

Off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed's maiden five-wicket haul earned Pakistan an ODI series win over Zimbabwe with a game to spare

Off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed's maiden five-wicket haul earned Pakistan a convincing six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second one-day international.

Iftikhar took 5-40 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 206 in 45 overs after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat.

Pakistan romped to 208-4 with more than 14 overs to spare and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which concludes on Tuesday.

Captain Babar Azam led the chase with an unbeaten 77 off 74 balls and raised the victory with a straight six off spinner Wesley Madhevere in the 36th over.

Babar Azam's unbeaten 77 guided Pakistan to victory

Iftikhar exposed Zimbabwe's fragile middle-order after first match century-maker Brendan Taylor was caught at deep square leg for 36 off 45 balls.

Taylor's fighting 112 could not prevent Zimbabwe from losing by 26 runs in the first match - and when he was dismissed on Sunday in the 26th over, Zimbabwe struggled and lost their last seven wickets for 86 runs.

Taylor seemed to have revived Zimbabwe's innings with a 61-run, fourth-wicket stand with top-scorer Sean Williams (75) and guided his team to 120-3 by the halfway mark before Iftikhar struck repeatedly at regular intervals in an unchanged spell of 10 overs.

Sean Williams raises his bat after scoring fifty for Zimbabwe

The spinner completed his five-wicket haul by having Williams caught at long-on - Williams having hit 10 fours and a six.

Fast bowler Musa Khan - one of two Pakistan debutants, alongside batsmen Haider Ali - had earlier picked up the wicket of Craig Ervine off his second ball and wrapped up the innings by clean bowling Carl Mumba.

Imam and Abid Ali (22) provided Pakistan a brisk start of 68 off 61 balls and after both openers fell to Tendai Chisoro, Babar took charge, hitting seven fours and two sixes in his unbeaten knock.

Haider scored 29, Mohammad Rizwan was out for one and Iftikhar hit 16 not out.

Match Details

Date
1st Nov 2020
Toss
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Umpires
A Yaqoob, A S Dar
TV Umpire
A Raza
Match Referee
J Malik
Reserve Umpire
S Raza

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
I. ul-Haq c Taylor b Chisoro 49
A. Ali c Ervine b Chisoro 22
M.B. Azam Not out 77
H. Ali lbw Williams 29
M. Rizwan b Butt 1
I. Ahmed Not out 16
Extras 8w, 4b, 2lb 14
Total 35.2 Overs 208 - 4
Full Batting Card

zimbabwe BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
R. Ngarava 4 0 25 0
B. Muzarabani 8 0 48 0
C.T. Mumba 1 0 12 0
T.S. Chisoro 10 0 49 2
W. Madhevere 2.2 0 14 0
Williams 5 0 31 1
S.R. Butt 5 1 23 1
Full Bowling Card

