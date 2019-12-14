Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Pakistan

145-8
Result
England

 

No Result

Pakistan vs England

England Women denied chance of clean sweep as third ODI against Pakistan rained off

Anya Shrubsole took three wickets before the rain arrived in Kuala Lumpur

The third and final women's one-day international between England and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

Captain Heather Knight, who led by example as England claimed the series with victory in the second match in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, won the toss and put Pakistan in.

Openers Nahida Khan (55) and Javeria Khan (37) put on 96 at nearly five runs an over but the effort fell away after both were trapped lbw by Sarah Glenn, with Pakistan 145-8 when play was halted in the 38th over.

Spinner Glenn undermined the hosts' effort with 4-18 from eight overs, while seamer Anya Shrubsole took 3-32.

However, England's bid to wrap up a clean sweep was doomed by the weather, with no resumption in play possible.

The teams meet in three T20 internationals next week, the first of which takes place on Tuesday.

Match Details

Date
14th Dec 2019
Toss
England Women won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Umpires
A Yaqoob, R Riaz
TV Umpire
V Kalidas
Match Referee
M Javed
Reserve Umpire
Z Taha

pakistan BATTING CARD

Batsman R
N.B. Khan lbw Glenn 55
J.K. Wadood lbw Glenn 37
B. Maroof c Jones b Ecclestone 7
K. Hafeez b Glenn 4
O. Sohail Not out 27
N.R. Dar b Glenn 1
A. Riaz b Shrubsole 7
S. Nawaz b Shrubsole 1
D. Baig c Jones b Shrubsole 0
S.A. Shah Not out 0
Extras 4w, 2lb 6
Total 37.4 Overs 145 - 8
Full Batting Card

england BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Brunt 4 0 21 0
Shrubsole 6.4 1 32 3
N.R. Sciver 4 0 18 0
F.R. Davies 7 1 19 0
S. Ecclestone 8 0 35 1
S. Glenn 8 1 18 4
Full Bowling Card

