The third and final women's one-day international between England and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain.

Captain Heather Knight, who led by example as England claimed the series with victory in the second match in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, won the toss and put Pakistan in.

Openers Nahida Khan (55) and Javeria Khan (37) put on 96 at nearly five runs an over but the effort fell away after both were trapped lbw by Sarah Glenn, with Pakistan 145-8 when play was halted in the 38th over.

Spinner Glenn undermined the hosts' effort with 4-18 from eight overs, while seamer Anya Shrubsole took 3-32.

However, England's bid to wrap up a clean sweep was doomed by the weather, with no resumption in play possible.

The teams meet in three T20 internationals next week, the first of which takes place on Tuesday.